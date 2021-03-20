University mergers key to language situation

By Hsiao Chia-hung 蕭嘉弘





Hit by a sharp decline in the birthrate, Taiwanese colleges and universities have been forced to close one after another.

At a seminar discussing the issue, it was proposed that the Cabinet establish a special committee on closures of private universities, while other suggestions mostly revolved around how they could survive, or withdraw from the market smoothly and peacefully.

The government should play a more active role in this process.

For example, it could take the initiative to take over poorly operated private universities and make good use of their classrooms, dormitories and facilities.

The government should encourage cooperation between public and private institutions to help private ones with insufficient students overcome their difficulties.

Miaoli County’s National United University, which was taken over by the Ministry of Education in 1995, was originally a private university that turned public.

It has performed outstandingly since then and it serves as a good example of how such a transformation can expand performance.

If a private university wants to successfully transform into a public entity, it should take into consideration current national development needs. For instance, there are eight foreign-language universities in Japan and seven in China, some of them world-renowned. In addition, there are two foreign-language universities in South Korea — Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul and Busan University of Foreign Studies.

In Taiwan, the private Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages, which was transformed from a private junior college in Kaohsiung, is the nation’s only foreign-language university. This shows that the government is paying scant attention to foreign-language education as Taiwan fails to keep up with Japan, China and South Korea.

Today, even coaches in Taiwan’s professional basketball and volleyball leagues speak English during games, showing that the trend toward internationalization is unstoppable, not to mention that Taiwan is engaging in close exchanges with Southeast Asian countries as part of the government’s New Southbound Policy.

Based on his experience and observations, Chinese Culture University president Shyu Shing-ching (徐興慶) has said that most foreign-language departments at Taiwan’s universities focus on literature and grammar, and on English and Japanese.

As a result, foreign-language majors are unable to meet society’s demand, such as familiarity with international economy and trade, foreign laws, communication and negotiation skills.

Based on the long-term needs of national development, the government should adopt a new approach.

It could transform one private university in the north and another in the south into national foreign-language universities to cultivate students who have an international outlook.

In particular, these two universities could establish departments for foreign languages that so far have been absent in Taiwan.

The transformations could make use of current sites and resources. They could even be merged with nearby private institutions, so that there would be two foreign-language universities and four campuses in Taiwan.

By doing so, the government could save four private universities from closing.

Hsiao Chia-hung is an English-speaking tour guide.

Translated by Eddy Chang