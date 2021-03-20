No typhoons passed over Taiwan last year, and there has been little rainfall over the past few months. Consequently, there is less than 1 million cubic meters of water in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Reservoir (寶山水庫), while the nearby Baoshan Second Reservoir (寶二水庫) has reached a historic low of 12.4 percent capacity.
As a result, the Hsinchu Science Park is facing its most serious water shortage since it was established 40 years ago, and a remedy must be found with no further delay.
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has said that factory owners in the park might be allowed to drill wells nearby. This could be feasible if there is enough quality water in the area, but it also depends on whether the authorities can sidestep a pledge that wells can only be drilled after an environmental impact assessment.
Another possible way to meet the urgent need would be for Taiwan Water Corp (Taiwater) to drill deep wells within the perimeter of its Baoshan Water Treatment Plant. The plant stands at the foot of a hillside near the reservoirs.
For several decades, the catchment basins of the two reservoirs have been set aside as conservation areas for water resources. Furthermore, the plant is not far from the Toucian River (頭前溪), so it is reasonable to expect that there should be more than adequate groundwater.
Taiwater has for a long time been extracting groundwater to supply townships that are short of surface water. Its commercial partners have plenty of experience drilling wells. If the water quality is poor, Taiwater is capable of purifying and treating it, making it the most reliable supplier of qualified running water for industrial use.
Furthermore, Taiwater can use its existing pipes, so businesses need not worry about things like pipe provision and water quality.
Taiwater already has deep wells around its water purification plants, so new environmental impact assessments would not be needed.
Given these advantages, this approach deserves to be considered as the quickest solution.
Kuo Chun-ming is chairman of the Chinese Taiwan Water Works Association.
Translated by Julian Clegg
