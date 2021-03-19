Cracking down on guns and gangsters

By Jeng Shann-yinn 鄭善印





A series of shootings in the past few weeks has been widely condemned. News reports said that National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) is holding public safety meetings across the nation, demanding that police precincts cut the cash streams of organized crime groups by finding the businesses and footholds that allow them to flourish. The agency has also launched a third wave of crackdowns on modified firearms. Their accomplishment of these tasks would be a good indicator of the police’s handling of public safety.

The development of organized crime in Japan over the past few years has been similar to that of Taiwan.

First, organized crime has turned from crime directed at individuals, such as blackmail, to enterprise-oriented crime, such as interventions at shareholders’ meetings.

Second, it has turned from purely criminal activities, such as the operation of casinos, to activities that are completely legal on the surface, such as the ownership of companies that sell miscellaneous products used in the entertainment industry.

Third, it has turned from conventional violence, such as taking cuts of gambling winnings by force or blackmail, to modern activities, such as manipulating shareholders’ meetings and taking action as fake right-wing groups.

Fourth, it has turned from “wealth consumption” activities, such as the provision of protection for the sex and gambling sectors, to “wealth creation” activities, such as intervention in property transactions and business investments.

Fifth, it has turned from being purely criminal enterprises to partnerships with non-organized crime members, such as asking their “sworn brothers and sisters” to run their companies for them.

The number of gangsters in Japan declined from 86,300 in 2005 to 53,500 in 2014, as organized crime groups shrank and members aged. A white paper published by Japanese police attributed this to police crackdowns and public resistance making it difficult for organized crime groups to maintain their cash streams. As cash dwindled, young Japanese were less willing to join gangs, which naturally began to fade.

Taiwanese experts have repeatedly suggested that police adopt the following strategies to fight organized crime: They should prioritize cracking down on the three largest gangs, such as the Bamboo Union (竹聯幫); they should continue to crack down on violent crime, guns, drugs and underground casinos involving gangs; they should work harder to prevent gangs from recruiting teenagers or students aged 18 or younger; they should strengthen coordination among agencies, such as prosecutors and judges; and they should seize organized crime assets to completely cut off their cash streams.

The National Police Agency’s handling of organized crime seems to fall in line not only with the recommendations of Taiwanese experts, but also with the methods of the Japanese police — but these strategies require time. If the agency wants immediate results, it should first focus on cracking down on handguns.

The Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例) states that any person who possesses, stores or displays firearms and ammunition may be sentenced to at least five years in prison and fined up to NT$10 million (US$353,282).

This is not a light penalty, but offenders can be released on bail, which is a blow to the crackdown on firearms. A pragmatic approach that focuses on detaining those who possess handguns without granting them bail might be a better deterrent.

Jeng Shann-yinn is an honorary professor at Kainan University’s Department of Law.

Translated by Eddy Chang