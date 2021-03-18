US-China talks a coaction chance

By Andrew Hammond





The most important meeting in international relations so far this year is to take place in Alaska today.

Expectations of the US-China session are being played down, yet it is likely to shape the tone of the world’s most critical bilateral relationship for the next four years.

This is because, while economic and security fundamentals would largely determine the course of ties in the coming years, personal chemistry between the Washington and Beijing teams — or the absence of this — could also be key.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are in intensive preparation for meeting their counterparts, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪).

The importance of this personal factor was shown during the era of former US president Donald Trump, when Trump’s erratic character accentuated the natural volatility in the ties. During the years of his predecessor, Barack Obama, by contrast, the fact that the relationship remained generally cordial reflected, in significant part, the commitment of Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to bilateral stability.

Obama and Xi appeared to recognize the super-priority of the relationship, and Washington pursued a strategy that promoted cooperation on softer issues like climate change, while seeking constructive engagement on vexed, harder issues such as South China Sea tensions.

Moreover, Xi even outlined a desire to fundamentally redevelop a great power relationship with the US to avoid conflictual patterns of the past.

US President Joe Biden was a key part of the Obama team, but he knows that the dynamics of the bilateral relationship have changed significantly since he was US vice president. This is not just because of extra uncertainty injected into the ties by Trump.

Many of China’s policies that the US finds troubling, including Hong Kong, heightened rhetoric against Taiwan and actions in the South China Sea, were also a feature of the Obama era.

The Obama team’s nuanced approach toward China did not produce many desired results in terms of shaping Beijing’s behavior.

Both sides are to put these issues on the table today, and although Blinken last week said that the session is “not a strategic dialogue,” Washington and Beijing would ultimately prefer to work toward a framework to underpin a renewed basis for bilateral relations into the next decade if this is possible.

They know that this could have a broader, positive effect for international relations, and potentially forestall significant further bilateral tensions that might be otherwise “baked in.”

The hazards in the US-China bilateral landscape that could cause tensions in the coming years include Trump-era US legislation such as the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

This bill, which has infuriated Beijing as an “intervention” in its affairs, requires an annual check on whether Hong Kong has sufficient political autonomy from China to qualify for continued special US trading consideration that enhances its status as a world financial center, creating a yearly mechanism around which future tension could coalesce.

With the two sides far apart on many key issues, the session represents a chance to size each other up and gauge intent.

This is true just as much for the Chinese officials as for Blinken and Sullivan, as Beijing tries to get a better sense of what Biden’s election means for bilateral relations.

For all of the new US president’s indications that he might reverse some of Trump’s overt hostility toward China, Biden has yet to reverse any of his predecessor’s policies.

Indeed, he has reaffirmed numerous of them, including maintaining sanctions in response to human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and rejecting nearly all of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Amid all the disagreement, what remains unclear is the degree to which the new US administration might seek to work with Beijing in areas where there are clearly defined common interests like climate change. Tackling global warming is a key political priority of both nations, and there might be a window of opportunity before the UK-hosted UN climate summit in November for a US-China initiative in this area.

It is sometimes forgotten that a key precursor for the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was a US-China agreement.

So, with climate change skeptic Trump out of the White House, this could become a rejuvenated topic of conversation for Beijing and Washington.

The Biden team has already said that it would push for rapid action on this agenda and that the UN summit in Glasgow would be the “world’s last most important opportunity to come together to raise ambition and to take the next step from Paris.”

Washington knows that Beijing is critical to delivering on a successful outcome of the UN summit.

If measures in areas such as climate change can be agreed, it would show that the direction of bilateral relations with Beijing need not inevitably be a force for greater global tension.

Indeed, it might yet indicate that there is scope to ultimately evolve a strategic partnership to help underpin a renewed basis for bilateral relations in the post-COVID-19 era.

Andrew Hammond is an associate at the London School of Economics and Political Science’s LSE IDEAS.