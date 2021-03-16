There are games and then there are games; some games are serious while others are just for fun. However, the real ones can be deadly, especially if they involve nations. One such example served as the backdrop for English author Rudyard Kipling’s novel Kim; there he used “the Great Game” to describe the struggle between Great Britain and Russia over influence in central Asia. As this game played out, central Asia became a graveyard for many. Today, another such game is developing, but this game is in East Asia and it could be called the Taiwan Game, or perhaps Great Game
Last month, video footage of a lecture by Huang Heqing (黃河清), an archeology professor at China’s Zhejiang University, was picked up by Hong Kong media. In the lecture, Huang said that ancient “Western” monuments, including the Egyptian pyramids, the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Parthenon in Athens and the Pantheon in Rome, were forgeries — faked in the 19th and 20th centuries by the West to diminish the “glory of China.” Huang’s outlandish claims are the latest worrying sign that Chinese nationalism is overheating to dangerous levels. Huang backed up his assertion by citing a fringe theory by French chemist Joseph Davidovits,
One question at the center of the discourse on Taiwan-India relations is: What is in it for India to engage Taiwan? A lack of motivation to take India-Taiwan relations forward poses challenges to the prospects of the relations. The absence of a long-term vision for the relations on both sides is a problem, but fixing the problem would be mutually beneficial. A policy rethink is in order, and it is crucial that before India initiates one, it is aware why it is important to engage Taiwan beyond economic considerations so the momentum is not lost. It is important to establish, once and for
Increased orders for Taiwanese pineapples have helped the government overcome a crisis sparked by China’s ban on the fruit, but healthier agricultural policies are needed as “pineapple nationalism” ends. On Tuesday last week, the Council of Agriculture announced that domestic and international orders for local pineapples reached 41,687 tonnes, exceeding the amount sold to China last year, meaning that the nation survived China’s abrupt ban on imports announced on Feb. 26. Following Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) call to back “freedom pineapples,” many foreign agencies, including the American Institute in Taiwan, the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, the Japanese-Taiwan Exchange