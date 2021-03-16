Religion and state
On March 7, the Council of Agriculture’s (COA) Irrigation Agency appointed Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) to hold a ceremony to pray to the sea goddess Matsu (媽祖) for rain.
The government’s intent is good, as it wants to relieve a nationwide water shortage, but to appoint a single temple to hold a religious ceremony to pray for rain clearly contravenes the basic principle of the separation of religion and state, which must be adhered to in a democratic, modern society.
The Council of Grand Justices’ Constitutional Interpretation No. 490 states: “People shall have the freedom to believe in any religion and to participate in any religious activities. The state shall neither forbid nor endorse any particular religion and shall never extend any privileges or disadvantages to people on the basis of their particular religious beliefs.”
Furthermore, Constitutional Interpretation No. 573 states: “The constitutional guarantee of the people’s freedom of religious belief is intended to preserve self-development and self-realization of the human spirits of the people, as well as to make social and cultural diversity a tangible reality.
“Therefore, the state shall discreetly abide by the principles of neutrality and tolerance by not encouraging or forbidding any specific religion, nor giving favorable or unfavorable treatment to any people having specific beliefs.”
According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, as of January 2017, there were 22 major religious beliefs in Taiwan, and Jenn Lann Temple’s religious belief in Matsu is one of them.
Given the above, it is impossible not to question the agency’s decision, because appointing Jenn Lann Temple to pray for rain might be seen as the government’s endorsement of the “power and status” of the deity at the temple.
Surely that appointment was an instance of favorable treatment of a temple with a specific belief, and surely it was also a violation of the key points in the constitutional interpretations.
There are many other religious beliefs in Taiwan in addition to Matsu.
However, the amount of rainfall is crucial to the livelihood of all Taiwanese. As the government represents all Taiwanese, this raises the question of why it would turn to one specific religion and ignore the potential magical powers of other religions.
The agency’s action has been criticized for “seeking guidance from heaven, not the public.” More seriously, it might be a contravention of the fundamental constitutional principle of the separation of religion and state.
Huang Wei-ping
Kaohsiung
There are games and then there are games; some games are serious while others are just for fun. However, the real ones can be deadly, especially if they involve nations. One such example served as the backdrop for English author Rudyard Kipling’s novel Kim; there he used “the Great Game” to describe the struggle between Great Britain and Russia over influence in central Asia. As this game played out, central Asia became a graveyard for many. Today, another such game is developing, but this game is in East Asia and it could be called the Taiwan Game, or perhaps Great Game
Last month, video footage of a lecture by Huang Heqing (黃河清), an archeology professor at China’s Zhejiang University, was picked up by Hong Kong media. In the lecture, Huang said that ancient “Western” monuments, including the Egyptian pyramids, the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Parthenon in Athens and the Pantheon in Rome, were forgeries — faked in the 19th and 20th centuries by the West to diminish the “glory of China.” Huang’s outlandish claims are the latest worrying sign that Chinese nationalism is overheating to dangerous levels. Huang backed up his assertion by citing a fringe theory by French chemist Joseph Davidovits,
One question at the center of the discourse on Taiwan-India relations is: What is in it for India to engage Taiwan? A lack of motivation to take India-Taiwan relations forward poses challenges to the prospects of the relations. The absence of a long-term vision for the relations on both sides is a problem, but fixing the problem would be mutually beneficial. A policy rethink is in order, and it is crucial that before India initiates one, it is aware why it is important to engage Taiwan beyond economic considerations so the momentum is not lost. It is important to establish, once and for
Increased orders for Taiwanese pineapples have helped the government overcome a crisis sparked by China’s ban on the fruit, but healthier agricultural policies are needed as “pineapple nationalism” ends. On Tuesday last week, the Council of Agriculture announced that domestic and international orders for local pineapples reached 41,687 tonnes, exceeding the amount sold to China last year, meaning that the nation survived China’s abrupt ban on imports announced on Feb. 26. Following Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) call to back “freedom pineapples,” many foreign agencies, including the American Institute in Taiwan, the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, the Japanese-Taiwan Exchange