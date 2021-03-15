The vaccine fake news long game

By Chang Yueh-han 張約翰





Despite many difficulties, Taiwan on March 3 received 117,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. While the arrival of the vaccine brought a glimmer of hope, it was immediately followed by lies that must be addressed.

To end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible, the world has responded with an unprecedentedly fast development and rollout of vaccines.

Conspiracy theories about vaccine development have been around for decades, and the speedy development and production of COVID-19 vaccines have planted seeds of doubt in the minds of the public.

On March 3, the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a US journalism school and research organization, fact-checked a viral video on vaccines in a report published on its Web site.

The video, released on YouTube by an account called “The Vaccinate Humanity Foundation,” said that five nurses had died from COVID-19 vaccines in the UK; that “COVID-19 pass cards” would be required to work, travel or hold a bank account; and that those who do not want to be vaccinated would be sent to re-education camps.

The institute’s method of fact-checking the video was so simple that anyone with basic English skills could do it.

It started by checking the organization that uploaded the video, but could not find its Web site. Despite the account’s claim that it was working with the UN and the “Bill Gates Foundation,” there was no information on cooperation on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Web site.

When fact-checking the claims made in the video, the institute found that Reuters had contacted British health authorities, and officials had said that the claims were false.

Does the Vaccinate Humanity Foundation YouTube channel — which exclusively spreads false vaccine information — still exist? Yes.

Although the video fact-checked by the institute was removed, three other videos were online at the time of this writing, titled “Covid-19 Vaccine Update — Mandatory Vaccines for Canadians,” “Health Canada says 6 nurses dead after taking Moderna vaccine” and “3 UK doctors die after taking Moderna vaccine.”

The last two videos are similar to the removed one, and only the location, number and occupations of the people who are said to have died are changed.

This time last year, when the COVID-19 situation began to be severe, a lot of false information circulated in Taiwan concerning virus prevention products, such as that an increase in mask production would exhaust the supply of raw materials needed for toilet paper.

Later, there was a rumor that the government had covered up a surge in deaths from COVID-19 in the nation.

When the US started its vaccine rollout in December last year, there was a rumor that a nurse had died immediately after being given a vaccine shot broadcast live on TV, and some Taiwanese media also spread the false information.

Motives for spreading false information might include seeking attention, having fun, or gaining economically or politically. It is difficult for the general public to judge whether a person or institution spreads false information systematically and in an organized manner.

However, if people rush to judge others who spread false information, they might also become engaged in a different form of conspiracy theory over the motives for the rumors.

Hope arrives, just as when fear rises. People easily lose their cool when there is a lack of knowledge or expectation, and they might try to find something, anything, to hold on to.

It is almost certain that a new wave of false information will hit Taiwan after the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Anyone, whether in the news media or any other member of the public, should remain rational when confronted with this kind of information. Before they report or repost something, they should check the facts to reduce the risk of becoming a victim and accomplice of false information.

Since the government is promoting a new “post-COVID lifestyle” — wearing masks, washing hands frequently and practicing social distancing are apparently not enough — it should add “not spreading false information” to the list.

Chang Yueh-han is an assistant professor in Shih Hsin University’s Department of Journalism.

Translated by Eddy Chang