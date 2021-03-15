Stephen M. Young On Taiwan: Winter Musings

As we labor through a particularly fierce winter here in New Hampshire, I find myself reflecting on the situation we face today, and its implications for the future. On this frigid early March morning, we are facing another day of sub-freezing temperatures with a sharp wind that only exacerbates the sense of chill. We have had significant snow this winter as well, after a couple of past winters that were less so. You might be able to experience such cold in Taiwan, but only in your highest mountains!

Some of my friends in Taiwan are lamenting the departure of President Trump, who was seen as friendly to the island and hostile to China. But as I have previously written, Mr. Trump posed a serious threat to the American political system, culminating in his encouragement of an angry mob assault on Congress, our seat of democracy, on January 6th. For this he faced an unprecedented second impeachment trial, even after he departed the White House in disgrace. Though acquitted by a Republican minority (2/3 of the Senate is required to convict), Trump left office with little sense of honor remaining. He hopes to run again in four years, but I doubt Americans will make that mistake a second time.

Meanwhile our new chief executive, President Joseph Biden, promises above all a welcome return to the normalcy most of us crave. His party’s control of the House and Senate suggests he will be able to legislate more effectively than his predecessor. Passage earlier this month of a second large fund to help Americans weather this difficult time demonstrates the good uses of government under President Biden, aided by his party’s Congressional majority.

Trump’s bromance with thuggish leaders like Xi Jinping (習近平), Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung-un will be replaced by efforts to restore our traditional alliances and friendships with democratic leaders around the world. This bodes well for our relations with Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, Western Europe and elsewhere.

Joe Biden knows China well, and is building a cabinet with likewise experienced political figures. Tony Blinken brings deep experience to his position as Secretary of State. As I have earlier observed, he will enjoy the superb skills of Kurt Campbell in the NSC as senior Asia/Pacific adviser, as well as the deep experience and wisdom of Bill Burns in the CIA. Bill is more of a Russia and Middle East expert, but also understands the value of democratic friends in East Asia like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. He and I have in the past held numerous discussions about Taiwan and its importance to American values and interests in East Asia.

Putting our economy back in sound shape will be part and parcel of President Biden’s overarching strategy. He will accomplish this not by lavishing tax privileges on the wealthy, but by addressing the needs of the middle class and those in greater need. Toward that end, he will value the economic ties we have with Taiwan and its dynamic free enterprise system. The decision by the heads of major Taiwanese companies like TSMC’s Morris Chang (張忠謀) and Foxconn’s Terry Gou (郭台銘) to diversify by opening up American manufacturing facilities will further bolster these trends. They will also hopefully make us a bit less dependent on the mercurial Chinese economy than had been the case under the previous administration.

As my wife and I labor through one of the harshest New Hampshire winters in recent memory, I find myself going on long walks on country roads and snowy winter trails. As I do so, I think of one of America’s greatest poets, Robert Frost, who as a young man teaching English in our local high school was my grandfather’s teacher. In fact, Mr. Frost visited the family home where my wife and I currently reside, which was built by my ancestors in 1802. Frost would swing by to provide a progress report on my grandfather, but probably also in expectation of being able to enjoy a home-cooked meal.

This brings to mind the final stanzas of one of his most beloved poems, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Please allow me to finish this essay by quoting the first and final stanzas of that memorable composition:

Whose woods these are I think I know,

His house is in the village though;

He will not see me stopping here

To watch his woods fill up with snow.

...

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.

Wishing all my friends in Taiwan a peaceful and prosperous year of the Ox!

Ambassador Stephen M. Young (ret.) lived in Kaohsiung as a boy over 50 years ago, and served in AIT four times: as a young consular officer (1981-’82), as a language student (1989-’90), as Deputy Director (1998-2001) and as Director (2006-’9). He visits often and writes regularly about Taiwan matters. Young was also US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Consul General to Hong Kong during his 33-year career as a foreign service officer. He has a BA from Wesleyan University and a PhD from the University of Chicago.