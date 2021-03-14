US, PRC, ROC: a new Great Game?

There are games and then there are games; some games are serious while others are just for fun. However, the real ones can be deadly, especially if they involve nations. One such example served as the backdrop for English author Rudyard Kipling’s novel Kim; there he used “the Great Game” to describe the struggle between Great Britain and Russia over influence in central Asia. As this game played out, central Asia became a graveyard for many. Today, another such game is developing, but this game is in East Asia and it could be called the Taiwan Game, or perhaps Great Game

By Jerome Keating