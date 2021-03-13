US’ three-pronged strategy on Beijing

By Paul Lei 雷顯威





On Wednesday last week, the White House published an “Interim National Security Strategic Guidance” paper. On the same day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a speech which outlined the eight most urgent foreign policy priorities of US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Both the paper and the speech highlighted China as a “threat” and set the tone for the strategic focus of the Biden administration’s national security team going forward. US diplomacy toward China will now focus on a three-pronged strategy of “confront, compete and collaborate.”

The first foreign policy document of the Biden administration, the paper states that China “is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system.”

In his speech, Blinken characterized the US-China relationship as the “biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”

To counteract and check Chinese expansionism and provocations, Biden’s team of national security advisers has adopted multilateralism and resuming the US’ global leadership role as its main strategy. Washington is to repair relations with its allies, rejoin international organizations, and provide support to neighboring countries and commercial partners that have been subject to bullying and coercion by Beijing. If all goes to plan, this should enable the US to effectively unite an international coalition that can turn the screws on China.

Through the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, Biden signaled that he envisages the US taking up the mantle as figurehead and mentor for Asian democracies. The paper pledged that Washington will “support Taiwan, a leading democracy and a critical economic and security partner” and “stand up for democracy, human rights and human dignity, including in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.”

In his speech, Blinken said that US foreign policy must include “standing up for our values when human rights are abused in Xinjiang or when democracy is trampled in Hong Kong, because if we don’t, China will act with even greater impunity.”

As regards confronting China, in a departure from the China policy of former US president Donald Trump, the Biden administration would leave a space for cooperation with Beijing. In areas such as climate change, world public health, arms control and countering nuclear proliferation, if it is in the US’ interest, Washington will leave the door ajar for cooperation with Beijing.

How does the Biden administration intend to have bilateral cooperation with China while simultaneously opposing its expansionism? Blinken provided the answer in his speech.

“Our relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be. The common denominator is the need to engage China from a position of strength,” Blinken said.

The Biden administration has put down a marker with publication of the strategic guidance and Blinken’s speech. They provide clarity for nations around the world on the direction of US foreign policy and a blueprint for the US’ national security strategy.

As regards Taiwan, it is clear that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) must continue to strengthen the nation’s democratic freedoms and human rights, and fund research and development into value-added technology to enable Taiwan to become an indispensable bastion of democracy in the Asian region. The government must place a relentless focus on enacting policies that serve to enhance the benefit to the US of forming closer ties with Taipei.

Paul Lei is a veteran media worker.

Translated by Edward Jones