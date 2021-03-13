Taiwan and Palau have been discussing a COVID-19 travel bubble, with officials on Tuesday saying that details might be worked out as soon as this month.
The proposal introduces a dilemma: For a recreational travel bubble to make sense, there cannot be a quarantine at either end of the journey, but a lack of quarantine introduces risk.
Taiwan and Palau have weathered the pandemic quite well, but neither is immune to the spread of the virus. Taiwanese sailors visiting Palau in March last year were found to have been infected with the disease prior to their arrival, but thankfully did not spread the disease to that country.
In January, a cluster of infections developed at a hospital in Taoyuan after a doctor was infected. There have been numerous cases of people breaking quarantine in Taiwan, with one notable case involving a foreign pilot who infected a local woman.
As people are still entering Taiwan on a regular basis — mostly nationals returning from overseas, but also people arriving for work or humanitarian purposes — there will be a risk as long as the pandemic lasts.
Chinese-language comments on a Central News Agency Facebook post about the proposed travel bubble reflect public concern. One user wrote: “Is it truly safe?” Another wrote: “That guy who said ‘I’ll be the first to be vaccinated, if nobody else dares to’ — let him be the first to fly” to Palau, referring to a comment Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) made about the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Taiwanese love to travel — the nation recorded 17.1 million outbound trips in 2019 — but they have happily transitioned to domestic travel since the start of the pandemic. The number of domestic travelers was so high last summer that the outlying islands reported being overwhelmed by the sudden influx, with stores being stripped of stock, and hotels and other accommodation inundated with bookings.
With domestic travel options ranging from mountain trails to tropical beaches, and modern cities to farms and rural vistas, there is plenty to keep travel bugs busy in the short term, so is the lure of international travel to a tropical island nation strong enough for Taiwanese to overlook the risks? That remains to be seen, but perhaps a widespread vaccine rollout in both nations would make travel risks negligible.
Taipei’s Shin-Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital is reportedly planning to help Palau with its vaccination program to raise its vaccination rate to 50 percent by the end of next month.
Taiwan has also begun preparations for the inoculation of frontline workers, but Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Friday last week said that the public should lower its expectations of what a widespread rollout of vaccines would mean.
Even once the general public have been vaccinated, travel restrictions are likely to remain until next year at least, he said.
However, opening travel bubbles with nations that have been minimally affected, including Palau, Australia and New Zealand, might make sense at this point.
For now, even Australia and New Zealand have suspended their own plans for a travel bubble after a resurgence of the virus. The two nations have been vigilant in their pandemic measures, but their experiences have shown that the disease can strike quickly if a country lets its guard down for even a moment.
Once travel resumes, Palau is a logical first choice, as it is an ally and one of Taiwan’s staunchest supporters. Moreover, dependable travel options would make it easier for Palauans to receive medical aid in Taiwan.
Hopefully, travel can resume once more people are vaccinated, thereby lowering the risk for people in both countries.
I am just getting around to reading Dr. Chang Hsien-yi’s (張憲義) oral history published in 2016 entitled Nuclear Bomb! Spy? CIA (核彈! 間諜? CIA). Dr. Chang’s defection to the Central Intelligence Agency 33 years ago is one of the reasons that Taiwan does not have a nuclear deterrent today in the face of yet another Formosa Strait Crisis, and from his book, I can see that Dr. Chang still has strong views on the subject. In the Second Formosa Strait Crisis from August to October 1958, the United States deflected Sino-Soviet aggression against the offshore islands of Quemoy (金門) and Matsu
China loves to brag that it is home to a market of 1.4 billion consumers, and it frequently uses this statistic to entice Taiwan and other countries into its poisonous embrace. Time and again, Beijing has employed a “cultivate, trap, kill” strategy. This entails using the allure of the market to attract foreign investment and businesses to set up production facilities, and then steal their agricultural and industrial technologies and use their know-how to develop its own firms. Once these domestic competitors are powerful enough, Beijing uses every excuse under the sun to impose restrictions on the import of foreign products.
Last month, video footage of a lecture by Huang Heqing (黃河清), an archeology professor at China’s Zhejiang University, was picked up by Hong Kong media. In the lecture, Huang said that ancient “Western” monuments, including the Egyptian pyramids, the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Parthenon in Athens and the Pantheon in Rome, were forgeries — faked in the 19th and 20th centuries by the West to diminish the “glory of China.” Huang’s outlandish claims are the latest worrying sign that Chinese nationalism is overheating to dangerous levels. Huang backed up his assertion by citing a fringe theory by French chemist Joseph Davidovits,
Taiwan’s water situation does not look good. The Council of Agriculture’s Irrigation Agency has even asked Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) to organize a prayer meeting to ask for rain. Even if the gods were to oblige this time, people would have to pray again many more times unless attitudes toward water management change. Taiwan enjoys ample water resources, but the problem is that rainfall is uneven. In addition, when there is torrential rainfall, less than 20 percent of the water is used and the rest runs into the sea. RESERVOIR OBSTACLES Our forebears understood that water reservoirs