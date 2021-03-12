I am just getting around to reading Dr. Chang Hsien-yi’s (張憲義) oral history published in 2016 entitled Nuclear Bomb! Spy? CIA (核彈! 間諜? CIA). Dr. Chang’s defection to the Central Intelligence Agency 33 years ago is one of the reasons that Taiwan does not have a nuclear deterrent today in the face of yet another Formosa Strait Crisis, and from his book, I can see that Dr. Chang still has strong views on the subject. In the Second Formosa Strait Crisis from August to October 1958, the United States deflected Sino-Soviet aggression against the offshore islands of Quemoy (金門) and Matsu
China loves to brag that it is home to a market of 1.4 billion consumers, and it frequently uses this statistic to entice Taiwan and other countries into its poisonous embrace. Time and again, Beijing has employed a “cultivate, trap, kill” strategy. This entails using the allure of the market to attract foreign investment and businesses to set up production facilities, and then steal their agricultural and industrial technologies and use their know-how to develop its own firms. Once these domestic competitors are powerful enough, Beijing uses every excuse under the sun to impose restrictions on the import of foreign products.
Taiwan’s water situation does not look good. The Council of Agriculture’s Irrigation Agency has even asked Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) to organize a prayer meeting to ask for rain. Even if the gods were to oblige this time, people would have to pray again many more times unless attitudes toward water management change. Taiwan enjoys ample water resources, but the problem is that rainfall is uneven. In addition, when there is torrential rainfall, less than 20 percent of the water is used and the rest runs into the sea. RESERVOIR OBSTACLES Our forebears understood that water reservoirs
The first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 has arrived in Taiwan, but many Taiwanese are more worried about the news than relieved. The concerns are born of news that many medical professionals in Europe inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine have fallen ill; that the vaccine is ineffective for those aged 65 or older; that the South African government has halted the vaccine’s rollout; and that Norway, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and South Korea have temporarily suspended AstraZeneca inoculations of people aged 65 or older. It is important to clarify at the outset that the medical workers in Europe did