Taiwan, China need vaccine push

By Simon Tang 湯先鈍





My friends in China have said that the country, ironically enough, is in no rush to vaccinate people against COVID-19, as they say it controlled the virus well across most of China.

That is the same attitude and policy in Taiwan: “We are controlling the situation well, so we are not in a hurry.”

Ponder upon the irony of this situation for a minute.

The New York Times has praised Taiwan for its undeniable success in controlling COVID-19, but cautioned that no country can isolate itself forever. Herd immunity, achieved through widespread infections or vaccinations is the only way to fully control the disease in the long run. You do not have to be a medical professional to realize that.

Taiwan has yet to embark on a large-scale vaccination rollout, and China has the lowest rate of vaccine injections among major countries. Could a reversal of fortunes be in the making?

Taiwan has, with the opposition party’s help, recognized the looming crisis, and is mobilizing its power to address the situation. In contrast, China is sending most of its vaccines to poorer countries as a part of its vaccine diplomacy. Is it a wise move in the long run, considering that China has long and porous borders that are susceptible to foreign COVID-19 invasions?

If another COVID-19 outbreak occurs, China, with its draconian measures, could suppress it again, but how much more suffering must its citizens endure? To what extent should people in more advanced economies concern themselves with this?

It seems that the messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines are to be the most promising and fast-acting tools against potential COVID-19 variants. Will Chinese vaccines based on an old technology using dead viruses meet the challenge? Only a real-world and massive vaccination campaign, such as what Israel is doing, can answer that.

There is not much room for complacency: The victor of this “war” will likely be rewarded by being the last man standing at the end.

People must carefully consider the situation before jumping to any conclusions.

It is time for vaccination, regardless of a country’s status in the fight against COVID-19.

Simon Tang is an adjunct professor at California State University, Fullerton.