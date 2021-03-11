China and the politics of fruit importation

By Liou Je-wei 劉哲瑋





Taiwan’s main agricultural exports to China over the past three years — those for which China takes more than 90 percent of Taiwan’s exports — include areca nuts (commonly known as betel nuts), wax apples, atemoyas, pineapples, grapefruit and oranges, figures published by the Council of Agriculture showed.

Among these, more than 95 percent of Taiwan’s pineapple exports go to China, putting pineapples in the top spot among these “big six” China-bound agricultural exports in terms of quantity and value.

Evidently, China’s decision to target Taiwanese pineapples was a calculated one.

This is not the first time that China has employed such tactics. In 2012, when China and the Philippines were engaged in a sovereignty dispute over the Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島) in the South China Sea, China announced a temporary halt to imports of pineapples and bananas from the Philippines.

As has happened now, China’s rationale was that harmful organisms had been found in fruit shipments. Taiwanese pineapples subsequently became the main alternative source of the fruit for China.

Since then, Taiwan has become highly dependent on China for its pineapple exports, and China is now treating Taiwan in its usual fashion. Seen alongside China’s ban on imports of Australian wine and coal in an attempt to sanction Australia for disagreeing with Beijing over international affairs, it becomes still more obvious that this is part of China’s consistent strategy of using commerce to apply political pressure.

As revealed in the 2015 book The Political Science of Fruit: A Retrospective of 10 Years of Cross-Strait Agricultural Exchanges and Future Prospects (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), the sale of Taiwanese agricultural products to China was first proposed at the 2005 meeting between then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Lien Chan (連戰) and then-Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) in the latter’s capacity as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The CCP Central Committee, focusing on its “united front” strategy, set out a series of policies on purchasing Taiwanese fruit. It also cooperated with high-ranking figures in the KMT to connect with Taiwanese farmers.

As well as arranging for the farmers to sell fruit to China, it also persuaded them to transfer new farming technologies.

This turned out to be a “lure, trap, kill” strategy, as a result of which Taiwanese golden diamond pineapples, which are the most widely grown variety in Taiwan, are now also grown in China’s Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

On the same day that China announced its ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan, it used the occasion to strongly promote Guangdong-grown pineapples.

To sum up, there is no clear division between politics and economics. Taiwan must figure out how to reduce its dependence on a single market and how to process its agricultural products into high-added-value products that can be stored for a long time, so that they can be sold to more distant countries.

This change would involve some short-term pain, but in the long term it is the only way to free Taiwan’s farming sector from being blackmailed by other countries.

Liou Je-wei is a graduate student of political science at National Taiwan University.

Translated by Julian Clegg