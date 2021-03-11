Why India should engage Taiwan

By Sana Hashmi





One question at the center of the discourse on Taiwan-India relations is: What is in it for India to engage Taiwan?

A lack of motivation to take India-Taiwan relations forward poses challenges to the prospects of the relations.

The absence of a long-term vision for the relations on both sides is a problem, but fixing the problem would be mutually beneficial. A policy rethink is in order, and it is crucial that before India initiates one, it is aware why it is important to engage Taiwan beyond economic considerations so the momentum is not lost.

It is important to establish, once and for all, that engaging Taiwan would bring limitless opportunities for India.

First, as an Indo-Pacific regional construct evolves, the need for major stakeholders to have a concerted Taiwan policy becomes more relevant and important. For India, facilitating Taiwan’s participation in the Indo-Pacific region would bolster its image and resolve for ensuring a rules-based order. Taiwan, a robust democracy, would contribute further stability to the region.

In addition, an escalation of tensions between Taiwan and China would disturb the fabric of the Indo-Pacific region. Being at the center of the region, India would face the repercussions.

To ensure stability, India should facilitate Taiwan’s participation so that the likelihood of conflict is evitable.

India has aspirations to play a decisive role in the region, but it cannot fully realize its ambitions unless it makes some bold decisions that suit its interest and reinforce its image of a country that is not bullied by a revisionist power — China.

For the region to be truly open, transparent and inclusive, it is the responsibility of pioneer countries to ensure that a like-minded stakeholder is not excluded.

Second, Taiwan and India’s external COVID-19 policies are complementary and inclusive. While Taiwan has successfully curtailed COVID-19 at home, it has helped countries in need by donating masks and personal protective equipment. India is also leading in donating vaccines to countries in the region and beyond. Such inclusive policies have been at the core of the Indo-Pacific region. Cooperation in the health sector between India and Taiwan would help solidify the rules-based order.

Third, other like-minded countries have been engaging Taiwan and finding alternatives to boost cooperation without affecting their ties with China. In the process, countries have also benefited from engagement with Taiwan. There is immense synergy in India’s Act East Policy and Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, of which India is a core component. Taiwan’s inclusion in the Act East Policy would make it comprehensive.

Fourth, India is focused on managing tensions with China and in the process, Taiwan has long been ignored. It has been the fear of risking ties with China and the lack of a framework to engage Taiwan that have limited the scope of the ties. It is important for India to realize the limitation of this approach, and subsequently alter its China policy.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Beijing has shown complete disregard for countries’ territorial sensitivities. By making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through disputed territory between India and Pakistan, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, and getting involved in recurring boundary standoffs, China has made it evident that it has no interest in managing tensions with India.

While continuing dialogue with China is a part of the solution, India must adopt a firmer approach of keeping the dispute at the forefront of all discussions. Following the approach of “not letting the dispute impact other aspects of the relations,” “putting it on the backburner,” “leaving the resolution to the next generation of leadership” and sacrificing ties with Taiwan in the hope of gaining tangible benefits in the boundary dispute do not seem to work anymore.

Fifth, the US is an important partner for India, and the administration of US President Joe Biden will continue to focus on Taiwan. Taiwan should be a convergent interest for both countries, and working together to amplify Taiwan’s voice should be a natural step.

While China will remain a decisive factor in India-Taiwan relations, it is important to make a distinction about Taiwan’s role in the wider regional order. Taiwan should not be viewed as a card against China. This realization is more crucial when India shares a huge disputed border with China. This approach would not serve the purpose, but on the contrary, would hurt the prospects of India-Taiwan relations.

Taiwan should not be a casualty to the hawkish sentiments in India that are peddling the narrative of using Taipei against Beijing.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration focuses on developing different aspects of the relationship. The policies and approaches of India and Taiwan align in the present circumstances. The Indian leadership should sense the situation and adopt a long-term, consistent and active policy toward Taiwan.

The trend has been for the relationship to grow steadily, but it hit a speed bump primarily due to the absence of a long-term framework.

Last year is a classic example of highs in the relationship, but if concrete steps are not taken to elevate ties, both sides will have to wait for another phase of highs, which might take place any time from tomorrow to years later.

Sana Hashmi is a visiting fellow at the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation.