End of LNG terminal to bring about new issues

By Paul Liu 劉振乾





A petition calling for a referendum on the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near algal reefs off the Taoyuan coast has passed the second-stage legal threshold for official consideration after having collected more than 290,000 signatures late last month.

In response to the referendum drive, diver Chen Chien-chih (陳建志) published an opinion piece in the Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) on Feb. 26. In the article, Chen used the damage to local coral reefs caused by the Yuanshanzih Sluiceway (員山子分洪道) in New Taipei City as an example of how the effort to avoid flooding in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) and New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止) instead created another risk.

In a sense, all the actions that people take are an attempt to reduce risk, but hazards are never going to be completely eliminated, even if people keep taking action to mitigate them.

Also, the reduction of risk always comes at a price. This is called a “trade-off,” meaning that the avoidance of one risk can lead to the occurrence of another.

For example, take the 1988 US film Rain Man. The film tells the story of Raymond “Ray” Babbitt, an autistic savant with an incredible memory, played by Dustin Hoffman, and his brother, Charles “Charlie” Babbitt, played by Tom Cruise. After Charlie discovers that his father bequeathed most of his estate to Ray, he tries to have his brother released from a mental institution to get control of the money.

When Charlie takes Ray to board an airplane, Ray recalls how the airline had an aircraft crash some years earlier and panics, refusing to board the airplane and giving Charlie no choice but to travel by car.

Again, Ray recalls a major accident that took place a few years earlier on the freeway they are about to take, forcing Charlie to drive across the US on local roads rather than freeways.

However, rather than reducing their risk by avoiding freeways, they actually increased it by spending long hours behind the wheel, which can be more risky than traveling by air, showing that the illusion of achieving zero risk can often trigger greater risk.

The risk trap portrayed in Rain Man can be seen almost everywhere. In a book on the logic of risk, Risk: The Science and Politics of Fear, Canadian journalist Dan Gardner uses the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as an example.

After seeing on television the hijacked aircraft crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, many Americans turned from taking airplanes to driving cars for travel.

Even if terrorists hijacked and crashed one airplane per week, the annual risk that an American who travels by plane once per month could encounter such an incident is only one in 135,000. That figure is much lower than the annual risk of dying in a vehicle accident, which stands at one in 6,000.

In reality, an attack similar to the Sept. 11 attacks has not occurred since 2001, while about 1,600 Americans died in traffic accidents within a year of the attacks, making them the invisible victims of the terrorist attacks.

In short, it seems that Taiwanese must choose between algal reef protection and power generation.

They should think hard about the serious effects that a referendum on the LNG terminal could have on the economy, industry, their livelihoods and the difficulty to maintain operating power reserves of above 6 percent.

Paul Liu is a retired Taiwan Power Co engineer.

Translated by Eddy Chang