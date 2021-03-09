[ LETTER ]

A deal with the devil

After a petition for a referendum on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project near an algal reef on the Taoyuan coast passed the second-stage legal threshold for official consideration, it is likely to become the fourth referendum to be held in August.

Not long ago, the event organizers had only collected fewer than 100,000 signatures to support the petition. How did they manage to collect more than 400,000 signatures when such a short period remained before the deadline?

The key to their success probably lies with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Since their push for the petition was not as smooth as environmental groups had hoped for at the beginning, they thought it would be okay to accept the KMT’s help. Each of the two sides got what they needed from the process, and the issue that environmental groups cared about was whether the petition would be able to pass the threshold, so they saw no reason to draw a line between themselves and the party.

The question is how many people still remember that the petition for a referendum on activating the Longmen Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, in New Taipei City passed the threshold in late 2019. This means that voters are also to vote on the fate of the nuclear power plant in a referendum in August.

Some might think that algal reefs and the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant are two independent issues, and that people should not confuse the one with the other, but in politics, nothing is independent. Someone who thinks that the algal reef issue can be separated completely from all other issues might be a bit too optimistic or perhaps even naive.

After the KMT helped get the petition past the threshold, is it really possible that it will step back? Not only will it not do that, but it is likely to try to dominate the issue and tie the two referendums together: When promoting them, the party will likely support the activation of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, while opposing the LNG receiving station project, treating the protection of the algal reefs as a legitimate basis for its promotion of the use of nuclear power.

Judging from the party’s forceful propaganda in a number of referendums over the past few years, the two referendums are likely to be passed simultaneously.

Do environmental groups really support the activation of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant and the use of nuclear power? If they do not, why have they chosen to stand side-by-side with the KMT on this environmental issue, in effect making a dangerous deal with the devil?

The current referendum system is capable neither of promoting constructive discussion nor building a public consensus. The “yes” or “no” referendum design oversimplifies the way people have to think at the ballot box, and forces them to discuss the issue on a consequentialist, political level, leaving a huge gap between ideals and reality.

Will Taiwan’s energy transformation over the past few years fail in the end due to the lack of a final effort? That would depend on whether Taiwanese can see the problem clearly.

Lin Shu-heng

Kaohsiung