EDITORIAL: Balanced industrial policy needed

The government is pushing for the establishment of a “semiconductor academy” to help address a talent shortage in the semiconductor industry, a major pillar of Taiwan’s economy.

The Cabinet last month finalized the talent training program and plans to inject NT$9.6 billion (US$339.19 million) into it over 12 years after concluding meetings with industry representatives from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Local semiconductor companies would contribute the same amount to the program.

The program aims to annually produce more than 400 engineers with a master’s or doctoral degree by launching the academy at the nation’s top universities: National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University.

The Cabinet’s bill, approved last year, is soon to be reviewed by the Legislative Yuan.

Local firms, including TSMC, are struggling to recruit talent amid increasing demand. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker plans to hire 9,000 new workers this year, an increase from 8,000 last year and 5,000 in 2019. Chip companies are pinning their hopes on the semiconductor academy to help alleviate the shortage of talent.

This is the first time that the government has funded training for a particular industry by leveraging resources from the nation’s higher education system. It is a step further from the government’s tax incentives for corporate research and development, and capital investment.

The semiconductor industry is vital to Taiwan’s economy, given its huge production value. Last year, domestic semiconductor companies saw their production value climb about 19 percent year-on-year to a record NT$3.22 trillion, contributing 16 percent to the nation’s GDP of NT$19.77 trillion, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics and Industrial Technology Research Institute data showed.

On top of that, as the global chip crunch is causing the world’s major automakers to temporarily shut down factories, Taiwan could use its chip supply as a bargaining chip to gain more COVID-19 vaccines. That underscores the industry’s potential role in helping Taiwan battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it seems natural that the industry should have a preferential status not granted to any other industry before.

It is good to see the semiconductor industry exerting its strength and helping Taiwan gain more exposure on the global stage.

However, the nation should not overly depend on one specific industry for economic expansion and should not leave behind the government’s previous industrial policy of developing emerging industries that are of strategic importance to the economy: the Internet of Things, biomedicine, green energy, smart machinery, new agriculture, defense satellite and circular economy industries.

Taiwan’s economic growth cannot be equal to that of its semiconductor industry. The industry already consumes the bulk of the country’s water, electricity, land and talent, inevitably curbing the expansion of other industries. Executives in other industries have complained. The new talent cultivation program would only deepen that divide. The government needs a more balanced industrial development policy, rather than putting all its eggs in one basket.