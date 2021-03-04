The shortage of space in the spent fuel pools of the nation’s nuclear power plants means that it is impossible to completely replace spent fuel rods with new ones, the Atomic Energy Council has said.
Consequently, the No. 1 reactor of the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) is to be shut down in June, six months earlier than the plant’s scheduled decommissioning. In technical terms, this means that the reactor would enter its “non-nuclear homeland” phase earlier than planned.
Several years ago, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) came up with a solution for this lack of storage space in the spent fuel pools: a plan to build dry storage facilities.
For the Guosheng plant, Taipower submitted license applications in 2015. Construction was approved by the council that same year, followed by a water and soil conservation construction permit by the Council of Agriculture in 2016.
Part of the review and approval process involved the New Taipei City Government, but from 2015 until now, there has been hardly any progress. This strongly suggests that the two New Taipei City mayors during this period — incumbent Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and his predecessor, Eric Chu (朱立倫) — had serious reservations about the proposals.
On the one hand, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) — in which both are key figures — has consistently criticized President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) non-nuclear energy policy and promoted the idea of supporting nascent sustainable energy production with nuclear power, with the party even holding a referendum on the issue.
On the other, Hou and Chu have used their positions to stymie the implementation of a dry storage solution in New Taipei City, leading to the imminent closure of the reactor. How does this approach make any sense?
This contradictory approach, denying the resources for the utility that they say they support, reveals the KMT’s prevarication and bad faith when it comes to its energy policy.
The city government’s prevarication on the approval of the dry storage solution would likely bring forward Tsai’s stated goal of a non-nuclear homeland. What exactly is the KMT’s plan for maintaining nuclear power while criticizing a non-nuclear future?
Huang Wei-ping is a former think tank researcher.
Translated by Paul Cooper
