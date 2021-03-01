[ LETTER ]

Define housing justice

The Ministry of Finance has for the first time announced a study on the accumulation of housing by individual owners, which has set off a discussion on housing justice and taxing multiple home ownership.

My view is that basic human rights do not include guarantees for individual housing, and so-called “housing justice” needs to be defined. In Germany, for example, people renting their home are afforded many rights, and this is probably closer to true housing justice than the Taiwanese demand that the ability to buy a home be guaranteed.

Furthermore, a home is basically a commodity, and it is not controversial to say that supply and demand affects prices. When idealists say that high housing prices are intergenerational exploitation, the prices they have in mind are probably those in Taipei or the other special municipalities, while forgetting about the suburban areas, towns and villages, where prices are unlikely to force young people to abstain from eating and drinking for x number of years to be able to buy a home.

However, this does not mean that the government can escape responsibility.

Taiwan does not necessarily have to emulate Germany and make a home a human right, ban real-estate speculation, control developers and refrain from treating the real-estate market as an important tool for economic development. Still, compared to Taiwan, where 85 percent of households own their home, home ownership in Germany has for many years been less than 50 percent, as more than half of all people live in a rented home.

As not even Chinese dare engage in real-estate speculation in Germany, Taiwan should study this European powerhouse closely, including how they deal with soaring rents in urban areas. How should Taiwan think about, define and implement a housing policy appropriate to Taiwan?

Treating real estate as a tool for protecting value and investment or even as a way to finance retirement in this era of digital economy seems increasingly out of step with the times. The government should have the vision necessary to analyze and solve the imbalances in the distribution of social resources, and the potential eruption of public complaints rather than just try to increase voter support by talking about the number of social housing units.

At the very least, national land planning, creating balanced regional development and job opportunities, and perhaps even relocating the administrative center are issues that should be considered from a long-term perspective.

Sung Chun-yi

New Taipei City