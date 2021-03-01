Define housing justice
The Ministry of Finance has for the first time announced a study on the accumulation of housing by individual owners, which has set off a discussion on housing justice and taxing multiple home ownership.
My view is that basic human rights do not include guarantees for individual housing, and so-called “housing justice” needs to be defined. In Germany, for example, people renting their home are afforded many rights, and this is probably closer to true housing justice than the Taiwanese demand that the ability to buy a home be guaranteed.
Furthermore, a home is basically a commodity, and it is not controversial to say that supply and demand affects prices. When idealists say that high housing prices are intergenerational exploitation, the prices they have in mind are probably those in Taipei or the other special municipalities, while forgetting about the suburban areas, towns and villages, where prices are unlikely to force young people to abstain from eating and drinking for x number of years to be able to buy a home.
However, this does not mean that the government can escape responsibility.
Taiwan does not necessarily have to emulate Germany and make a home a human right, ban real-estate speculation, control developers and refrain from treating the real-estate market as an important tool for economic development. Still, compared to Taiwan, where 85 percent of households own their home, home ownership in Germany has for many years been less than 50 percent, as more than half of all people live in a rented home.
As not even Chinese dare engage in real-estate speculation in Germany, Taiwan should study this European powerhouse closely, including how they deal with soaring rents in urban areas. How should Taiwan think about, define and implement a housing policy appropriate to Taiwan?
Treating real estate as a tool for protecting value and investment or even as a way to finance retirement in this era of digital economy seems increasingly out of step with the times. The government should have the vision necessary to analyze and solve the imbalances in the distribution of social resources, and the potential eruption of public complaints rather than just try to increase voter support by talking about the number of social housing units.
At the very least, national land planning, creating balanced regional development and job opportunities, and perhaps even relocating the administrative center are issues that should be considered from a long-term perspective.
Sung Chun-yi
New Taipei City
Communist China’s Global Times warned US President Joe Biden in the first week of this month that he “should make a significant response to China’s sincerity within his first 100 days, as the sincerity and patience will not last forever.” In fact, they lasted only days. By the end of the week, Beijing had laid down the law, so to speak, to the Biden administration. First was a speech billed as a “Dialogue with National Committee on US-China Relations,” by Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), director of China’s Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Yang said he was pleased “to have
Three years ago, former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津) raised quite a few eyebrows when she proposed abolishing Taiwan’s zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as “Bopomofo”) system in her bid to become Tainan mayor. Yeh did not make it onto the ballot, and it was not clear how she would have begun to implement such a gargantuan change locally. Not only is Bopomofo learned by all schoolchildren in Taiwan, it is the most popular system for typing Chinese in the nation, despite being considered one of the least efficient input methods. Bopomofo has also become
The Canadian parliament on Monday passed a motion saying that China’s human rights abuses against the country’s Uighur Muslim population in Xinjiang constitute “genocide.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far avoided using the word genocide in regard to Xinjiang, but if he did, it would begin to generate solidarity among G7 nations on the issue — which is something Trudeau has called for. Former US president Donald Trump used the word genocide regarding Xinjiang before leaving office last month, and members of US President Joe Biden’s administration have been pushing for him to make the same declaration, a Reuters report
With a mass vaccination program inoculating millions around the globe, the world appears to be turning a corner in the battle to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, giving hope that sometime this year, societies might return to a semblance of normalcy. As nations gradually transition from firefighting mode into an investigation phase, more questions will invariably be asked about the virus’ origins. Earlier this month, a team of WHO experts finished a one-month probe into the origins of the pandemic. The team is in the process of compiling its report. However, there are already many indications that, predictably, the investigation was stage-managed