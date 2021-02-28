[ LETTER ]

Support pineapple growers

From tomorrow, China has banned imports of pineapples from Taiwan. It is a confusing decision and people in Taiwan have problems understanding what the motivation behind the ban might be, although that is no longer important, as it is unavoidable.

Instead, what Taiwanese have to do is find ways to help pineapple growers make it through this crisis.

Anyone who goes to a market for their vegetables and other items knows that pineapples are cheap at the moment. It is common to find prices of two for NT$50, and I have even heard that some places sell three for that price. Not only are these pineapples huge, they are also top quality.

A friend of mine once brought me dried pineapple that she made herself. It was fragrant and sweet, without the slightest hint of excess acidity. Moreover, packaged dried pineapple is small and quite expensive, while fresh pineapples are not.

Making dried pineapple at home would take care of excess fruit and, more importantly, would help pineapple growers.

Liu Hsiu-fang

Kaohsiung