Lifetime sentence: Children of the gulag fight to return from exile

By Andrew Roth / The Guardian





Alisa Meissner is paying to this day for the Soviet Union’s decision to exile her whole family from Moscow for their German heritage. She still lives in a town about 50km from the gulag village where her family was sent in the 1940s after the outbreak of World War II.

Despite the rehabilitation of her exiled family, the denunciation of Joseph Stalin and the collapse of the Soviet Union, she has never been able to leave.

“It’s been a lifetime sentence,” she said during an interview from a small town in Kirov Oblast, 1,000km east of Moscow.

“My mother died here. She was exiled and was never able to return,” she said. “I am getting older, but I want to live, and I want to live in Moscow.”

Millions of Soviet citizens were exiled to the vast gulag network of prison camps under Stalin for real and imagined crimes, dissent against the Soviet government, and even, like the Meissners, as punishment for belonging to “untrustworthy” ethnic groups like Germans.

She and 1,500 other descendants of exiles under Stalin, the “children of the gulag,” are closely following a legislative battle that could decide whether they are given some small compensation for the lives that were taken away from them.

In Meissner’s case, that would mean an apartment in the Russian capital, where her relatives before the Russian revolution owned a famous pharmacy that now houses a crystal shop and a French restaurant. It is a struggle that has dragged on for 30 years, exposing bureaucratic dysfunction and political foot-dragging as many of those waiting for help have aged into their 70s.

“They’re all thinking that we’re old and are waiting for us to disappear from the face of the Earth, but we want to live and we will live to spite everyone,” she said.

There was little hope for the children of gulag prisoners until they won a 2019 Russian Constitutional Court case in a surprise decision that would help them fast-track housing applications.

However, that victory could be undermined by new Russian legislation that could put them in decades-long lines for housing and shift the financial burden away from the Russian federal budget.

Human rights organization Memorial, which researches crimes under Soviet rule, and civil rights advocates have presented alternative legislation that they say would provide immediate relief.

A decision is likely to be made by the lower house of the Russian parliament next month.

Grigory Vaipan, a lawyer who represented Meissner and other claimants in the constitutional court, said that many politicians do not want to discuss the problems facing the victims of Soviet repressions.

“Soviet repressions are an awkward topic for the current Russian government,” Vaipan said. “The people who are in power now in Russia want to underline the successes and accomplishments of the Soviet period, and not speak about the darker moments of Russian history in the 20th century.”

Roman Romanov, director of the Gulag History Museum in Moscow, which has expanded considerably in the past few years, said that there has been progress in recognizing repressions under Stalin, but that bureaucracy remained one of the main reasons for the delay in aid to his victims.

“The fact that it’s stalling is indicative of where we are right now,” he said. “Deputies say it’s an economic problem, but there’s no united desire to settle this issue.”

After the outbreak of the war, Meissner’s family was in 1941 exiled to Kazakhstan, where her grandfather died within a year.

Her mother was in 1943 sent to the Kirov region to work in a logging town. They were moved on to the town of Ozhmegovo in the same region in 1949.

“There was a police station where they constantly had to check in,” she said of the town, where she was born in 1950. “There were a lot of exiles. There was barely anywhere to live.”

As a four-year-old, Meissner was in 1954 given permission to leave Ozhmegovo, and her mother was allowed to leave in 1956.

However, they never moved because her father was the town’s only blacksmith and the authorities would not let him leave.

He died in Ozhmegovo in 1977, and her mother died there in 1988, as the town and its collective farm transformed into a ghost town that is now barely reachable by road.

“The only people left there are those who can’t leave,” she said.

Other descendants of gulag survivors are also trapped in towns and villages awaiting support from the government in Moscow. Civil rights advocates have sought to promote the stories of the children of the gulag, including a special project called Back Home, which is sponsored by Memorial.

Interest from public figures, including Yury Dud, one of Russia’s most popular young journalists, have renewed public interest in repressions under the Soviet Union.

Dud last year released a video on the gulag camps in the Kolyma region, subtitled “Birthplace of our Fear,” which was watched more than 24 million times.

At the same time, Romanov said that there was a drop in interest in repressions among younger Russians. Polls have indicated a renewed support for Stalin as a positive figure in Russian history.

“This is a traumatic chapter that is taking many decades for Russians to process,” he said.

Meissner and her husband left Ozhmegovo and moved to a neighboring town in the late 1980s. She has visited Moscow occasionally to drop by the apartment that her family owned — where she was not allowed in — and to visit a German cemetery where her grandmother and relatives are buried.

The documents confirming that she and her family have been rehabilitated “don’t mean anything, you just get 50 percent off your utilities,” she said.

Even at 70, she is ready to move as soon as possible.

“I’m expecting that we will win,” she said. “I very much don’t want us to have gone through all of this in vain.”