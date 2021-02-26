Fixing land tax
The Ministry of Finance is reportedly planning to amend the combined capital gains tax for housing and land sales in an attempt to address housing speculation.
The proposed method is to extend a one-year capital gains tax window, meaning a 45 percent tax on housing and land sold within two years of purchase.
The tax would also be applied to domestic legal entities to prevent investment firms from speculating.
Heavy taxation on housing speculation is feasible, but not perfect, because it can be bypassed by setting up an overseas company. In other words, the policy would catch the small fry, but let the big fish off the hook.
High capital gains taxes on housing and land sales will not increase supply, and is therefore not the best way to suppress prices. Because speculators can avoid taxes by delaying reselling, it will reduce supply, and as demand would remain unchanged, prices would go up.
That might mean that it would be impossible to suppress speculative demand.
These views are intended to highlight the relationship between policy methods and goals, not to block the proposed amendment.
In the long-term, the proposal would increase tax revenue and suppress small-scale speculation.
However, effectively eliminating speculation requires other methods, such as taxing property ownership through land and housing levies, as well as a hoarding tax, to force speculators to sublet or sell empty housing.
Lee Chi-sheng
New Taipei City
The rise of China as a major economy and military power has been a major development this century. While China’s economic clout is felt across the world, it has also been aggressively pursuing a military modernization program. One study published by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies in May last year said that since 2016, China’s annual defense budget has been 7.2 to 8.1 percent of total government spending. Although China has projected its rise as peaceful, the truth is that Beijing has begun to redefine the power structure in Asia in its favor, leading some international relations
The Olympic Charter in the sixth Fundamental Principles of Olympism prohibits discrimination based on nationality or political opinion. It also requires that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) maintain political neutrality and take action against any form of discrimination affecting the Olympic movement (rules 2.5, 2.6 and 16.1.3). The Japanese Olympic Committeeis required to ensure the observance of the charter and take action against discrimination carried out within Japan (Rule 27.2). The committees are failing to carry out their missions. Athletes from Taiwan are discriminated against on the basis of their nationality, and it must stop. Every country that participates in the
Communist China’s Global Times warned US President Joe Biden in the first week of this month that he “should make a significant response to China’s sincerity within his first 100 days, as the sincerity and patience will not last forever.” In fact, they lasted only days. By the end of the week, Beijing had laid down the law, so to speak, to the Biden administration. First was a speech billed as a “Dialogue with National Committee on US-China Relations,” by Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), director of China’s Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Yang said he was pleased “to have
With a new US president in the White House, Beijing might have to rethink its approach toward Taiwan following a public meeting on Feb. 10 between Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and a US Department of State official. Prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20, there was little known about what then-US president-elect Joe Biden’s China policy would be, and there were reports that Beijing had hoped to influence members of the incoming administration over Taiwan and other areas of contention. A BBC report on Dec. 3 last year cited a US intelligence official as saying that China