[ LETTER ]

Dog traffic accidents

On Feb. 13, a driver surnamed Lin (林) hit and killed a stray dog known as “Blackie” while driving in Yunlin County’s Siluo Township (西螺). When confronted by bystanders, he shouted: “It is just a dumb animal.”

A woman who witnessed the incident posted a video on the Internet, which made a lot of people angry.

Animal protection volunteers in Hsinchu County posted another video of the driver visiting a memorial hall that had been set up for Blackie, where he knelt, offered incense and apologized.

The next day, Lin’s employer told him that he need not go back to work after the Lunar New Year holiday because he had seriously damaged the company’s reputation.

An animal protection volunteer commented that it was Lin’s own fault that he had lost his job, so he would just have to deal with it.

In the same week, a woman surnamed Tsai (蔡) was injured when she fell off her scooter in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) because an unleashed black dog ran out in front of her. At first it looked as though the dog would die, but it perked up after a visit to a veterinary clinic.

Tsai was not so lucky. She could not claim compensation, because the dog had no chip by which to identify its owner.

These two incidents raise a number of questions:

First, when something like this happens, it is advisable to keep control of your mouth, which can be more important than what is going on in your mind.

Lin did not torture an animal to death, but he failed to properly manage his emotions.

If Tsai had sworn at “Sinjhuang Blackie” after falling off her scooter, she might have had to put on a similar show of repentance by kneeling at the dog’s bedside to avoid being targeted by widespread anger.

Second, you can run into stray dogs and cats anywhere, but there are always louder calls for investigations of the driver than the local government’s management of stray animals.

When the local animal protection office personnel join choruses of condemnations and calls to fine drivers, one wonders whether they also consider whether they themselves have been negligent.

Local governments should find a balance between animal protection and road safety. Elected officials have the power of oversight, but have they been doing their job properly?

Recording a video of Lin kneeling and offering his condolences might be a crash course in respect for animals’ lives, but when the class is over, this father had to go home and face his family.

Lin’s children have to live with the image of their father, who normally kneels before heaven, Earth and his parents, kneeling in the memorial hall of a stray dog while a righteous volunteer reads a litany of his sins.

Has anyone thought about how this father is to face his family, friends and the next generation? Is the burden that he must now share with his family proportionate to the seriousness of his actions?

The point most worthy of consideration is the way in which Lin’s boss sacked him with a single gruff telephone call.

How can someone’s job be so insecure, without the safeguard of a recognized procedure? Is the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) no more than a puff of hot air? Perhaps the Ministry of Labor and the Yunlin Labor Affairs Department are still on holiday.

Tsai Chia-hung

Taipei