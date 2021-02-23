[ LETTER ]

Taiwan institutes in the US

The article “Changing the discourse on Taiwan,” (Feb. 20, page 8) included a reference to American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen’s recent recommendation to replace China’s Confucius Institutes at US universities with “Taiwan Democracy Institutes,” which would teach the Mandarin language and Taiwan studies.

The director’s suggestion is a laudable idea and should be followed up on. As a California State University student in Asian studies, I took one of the first Taiwan studies classes offered in the US and was engrossed in what Taiwan has to offer students historically, culturally and in economic terms.

Thank you, Director Christensen for your recommendation and let us pursue the plan to better acquaint US students with our ally in the East Pacific by setting up such institutes in the US.

Dave Hall

Taoyuan