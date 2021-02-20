Jaw breaking the law?
On Wednesday, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) announced that media personality and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and five others would be appointed to the party’s Central Advisory Committee. Many observers have queried whether Jaw’s role would be in contravention of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法).
Article 5-1 of the act states that political party workers, political appointees and elected public officials may not invest in radio or television businesses, nor can they serve as promoters, directors, supervisors or managers of a radio or television station.
The National Communications Commission on Thursday said that it had opened a probe into Jaw.
Jaw said his role on the committee is purely advisory in nature and claimed that the probe was a political stitch-up.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) also said that the party’s charter is extremely clear: The committee is a consultative body without policymaking authority.
Jaw and Chiang are lying through their teeth. Article 24 of the charter sets out the powers of committee members as follows:
One, appraise and issue proposals on important areas of party policy reform.
Two, carry out supervision of party members to ensure their words and actions are in line with the party’s principles and policy guidelines.
Three, supervise matters relating to major disciplinary cases.
Four, consult with the party chairperson.
Five, provide supervision of party funds and the party’s financial affairs.
The committee is clearly more than just a consultative body and exercises real powers. The onus is on Jaw to prove that he is not in breach of the act.
Chang Huei-ho
New Taipei City
