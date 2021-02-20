Dispute over land is holding up library

By Wang Hsi-chang 王錫璋





Not long ago, Aletheia University reportedly prevented retired professor Chang Liang-tse (張良澤) from accessing the Taiwanese Literature Archive at its Tainan campus by changing the lock on the building. Since Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) traveled south to mediate the dispute, a resolution is in the cards.

In the meantime, the National Central Library has expressed its willingness to preserve Chang’s collections donated to the archive at its southern branch, which would offer a better environment and facilities.

The problem is the construction of its southern branch has been delayed for two years, and has not even started, so how is the library going to preserve the collections?

ZONING

The library is not to blame.

After the Executive Yuan announced in 2017 that the southern branch would be built on a large stretch of land zoned for cultural use, No. 11 in Tainan’s Sinying District (新營), a design competition, branch layout and the bidding process went off without a hitch.

After holding a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2018, the library was set to officially launch construction the following year, hoping to complete the project and start moving in this year.

The estimated total budget for the southern branch is NT$4.28 billion (US$151 million). It is to be a modern, attractive and environmentally friendly building, serving as a base for the development of a professional library and information science center, an incubation center for innovative services, and archives for local and children’s literature, as well as the largest joint preservation center for automatic inventory systems and bookshelves in Taiwan.

The library world and residents in southern Taiwan have high expectations for the branch, hoping that construction can be completed soon.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, the project became stuck due to the government changing the land zoning for the designated lot. Such a delay is beyond comprehension, and it could have been resolved easily if the Executive Yuan could get government agencies and Tainan City Government officials to communicate with one another over the matter.

Instead, the documentation was shuffled back and forth between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of the Interior and the city government, wasting two years of precious time.

Originally, work was to have been completed on the branch by last month, with the interior decoration and moving in to finish in June. The library would then open to the public in January next year.

Unfortunately, the site remains a wasteland and a big disappointment to residents in the south.

What is also worrying is that this might make Taiwanese wonder why the government’s major construction projects are so often delayed. Despite the architecture firm already receiving more than NT$100 million for the design, construction has not been able to proceed.

RISING COSTS

The long delay might result in higher costs for building materials and wages, so the government is likely to increase the budget, which would increase the financial burden on the national coffers.

Hopefully, the Cabinet can step up and mediate between the Ministry of the Interior and the Tainan City Government about their differing views on land classification of the designated lot, so construction of the southern branch can begin as soon as possible.

By doing so, Chang’s collections can finally find a home.

Wang Hsi-chang is a writer.

Translated by Eddy Chang