[ LETTER ]

Stimulus for having children

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that, starting from August, the childcare allowance for children younger than five is to be increased from NT$2,500 to NT$3,500 per month, and then rise further to NT$5,000 in August next year.

The daycare allowance for children under two years is to be increased by NT$1,000 to NT$4,000 for public facilities and NT$7,000 for semi-public ones, which would go up again in August next year to NT$5,500 and NT$8,500 respectively.

According to the ministry’s most recent data, the number of children born in Taiwan last year was a record low, with only a little more than 165,000 births, while deaths outnumbered births for the first time.

The government keeps saying that it supports families and that the state would join hands with parents to raise their children from birth to six years old, but it does not seem to be having much of an effect, given that over the past few years, the birthrate has kept falling.

After chatting with some female colleagues in their 30s in the hospital where I work and mulling over what they said, I found that their reasons for not getting married or having children are as follows:

First, there are not enough job opportunities. Most young people are university graduates, so they are in the same boat in terms of academic achievements.

However, there are too many graduates chasing too few jobs, so most of them can only choose the simplest and most basic kinds of work, such as in the service sector, where they barely earn enough to make ends meet. With little or no money to spare, they do not dare get married, still less have children.

Second, they do not know many potential partners. If you want to get married and have children, you would obviously need a partner, but young people are so busy working that most of the people they know are former classmates from high school and university. They might enjoy a good chat, but few of them are really interested in each other. If you cannot find a partner you can really join up with, how would you get married and have children?

Third, their salaries do not allow them to save much money. If you want to get married and have children, even if you have a partner, you still need savings and a house or apartment.

Young people who have just gone out into the world might not manage to save any money even after working for five to 10 years, so they have no option but to rely on their parents to help them out. Even if they have a partner, they dare not get married, or if they get married, they only dare to have one child.

It is great to see the government paying serious attention to the problem of the declining birthrate, but if we are to solve this problem, in addition to raising childcare allowances, it is still more important to have complementary measures, such as providing more employment opportunities and raising salaries.

The government should also help young people widen their circles of friends by organizing meet-up activities for singles, so that young people can get to know each other.

Lin Chia-yu

New Taipei City