US President Joe Biden has vowed to uproot what he describes as the systemic racism that has caused certain communities “disproportionate harm from climate change and environmental contaminants for decades.”
The need for this is increasingly clear. The roots of systemic racism run so stubbornly deep in the US, research has revealed, that global heating harms black and Latino children before they are even born, as well as in the first years of their lives.
“Unfortunately, many children will be marked for life because of what their mothers are exposed to, affecting the brain, lungs, pancreas, everything,” said Susan Pacheco, an associate professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center who coauthored research released in summer last year that found that pregnant women exposed to heat and air pollution are at heightened risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes.
Illustration: Mountain People
The analysis of dozens of medical studies found that women of color, particularly black women, and their babies are most likely to have low birth weights, preterm births and stillbirths from climate-driven threats.
Hot temperatures can cause strain upon women and their unborn children, while heat can also react with pollutants from vehicles and power plants to create ozone, a ground-level pollutant that can cause an array of health problems.
“This pollution cause placental inflammation and affects the baby,” Pacheco said.
“This can cause impacts in childhood, but also bad outcomes when they are adults, such as heart and kidney disease. Even what we would consider limited exposures can affect the development of the baby,” she said.
The climate crisis is shaping the lives of black children and children of color before they take their first breath, but it does not stop there. Once a black or Latino child is born, there is a good chance they will live in a neighborhood that is even hotter than nearby, whiter suburbs.
Researchers have found that in US cities including New York, Dallas and Miami, poorer areas with more residents of color can be become substantially hotter in summer than wealthier, whiter districts in the same city.
This is largely because less affluent neighborhoods of color have far fewer green spaces or tree-lined streets to provide a cool respite on scorching hot days. A young black child would instead probably be taking their first steps in a neighborhood largely covered in paved surfaces, such as asphalt, that soaks up and radiates heat on sunny days.
“Mothers here in Texas tell me they don’t know what to do because they can’t let their kids outside in summer. The heat is relentless,” Pacheco said.
Prolonged exposure to heat can increase levels of stress and have various effects on the body, said Vivek Shandas, a professor and expert in urban studies at Portland State University who coauthored a paper on how neighborhood demographics relate to city heat.
“You then find the majority of people who pass away in heat waves are communities of color. There’s a direct relationship,” he said.
This heat disparity between poor, black neighborhoods and rich, white ones is no accident. Shandas and his fellow researchers found the hottest areas today overlap with places that were historically red-lined — a practice dating back to the 1930s when the federal government rated the risk of different neighborhoods for real-estate development.
Race played a major role, with black areas routinely deemed “hazardous” and barred from federally backed mortgages and other investments, causing them to be deprived of amenities in comparison with green-lined white, wealthy areas.
“This means the modern experience of what your life is like is in many respects nothing to do with you, it’s down to something that happened a long time ago with acts of segregation that were codified through planning policies,” Shandas said. “These systemic biases have created landscapes of precarity for communities of color and low-income communities.”
Many young people of color growing up in such neighborhoods are unaware of the differing vulnerabilities to global heating, said Shandas, who recounted an experiment in which high schoolers in Yonkers, New York, and Austin, Texas, were given infrared cameras that can measure temperature and were asked to take pictures of their surroundings.
“The students took the photos and noticed some neighborhoods were hotter than others,” Shandas said. “It showed their lived experience. It went from a climate issue to a justice issue for them.”
As the planet bakes, the situation is expected to become more extreme.
Within 30 years, US counties with large black populations are to face an average of 22 more extreme heat days each year than counties with small black populations, a Union of Concerned Scientists analysis said.
For a young child of color, there is a little escape. At home, research has shown black households are less than half as likely as white households to have central air-conditioning.
Meanwhile, at school, black and Latino students are also suffering from the heat — a study last year of 270 million exam scores of US students between the third and eighth grades found that students of color were vastly more likely than white students to experience a dip in academic performance on days when temperatures soared over 27°C.
More recent research has found that poor air quality, exacerbated by heat, can even affect children’s self-confidence and drive to be successful.
Historically racist planning policies and land value disparities have meant that the homes of many people of color in the US are concentrated near landfills, highways and heavy industry. Black people are 75 percent more likely to live next to oil and gas facilities that emit large amounts of pollution, including planet-warming gases.
The toxic stew that threatens young, developing bodies is formidable, ranging from formaldehyde, which has been linked to cancer, to benzene, linked to brain damage, to soot, linked to higher blood pressure.
While black children make up 16 percent of all US public-school students, more than one-quarter of them attend the schools worst affected by air pollution, one 2018 study found .
High levels of air pollution, such as the ozone spurred by increasing heat, is stoking allergies and asthma in young children of color, research has found.
The US Environmental Protection Agency has said that “increases in asthma rates among poor minorities have been even larger than the averages.”
Black children are now twice as likely to be hospitalized and four times as likely to die from asthma as white children.
The challenge for Biden, and future administrations, to address this threat will only grow as the climate crisis worsens.
“It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more and more health problems in children. It’s going to be everywhere. This is urgent,” Pacheco said.
How US President Joe Biden handles China will be one of the defining issues of his presidency. He inherits a Sino-US relationship that is at its lowest point in 50 years. Some people blame this on his predecessor, Donald Trump, but Trump merits blame for pouring gasoline on a fire. It was China’s leaders who lit and kindled the flames. Over the past decade, Beijing abandoned former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) moderate policy of “hide your strength, bide your time.” China became more assertive in many ways: building and militarizing artificial islands in the South China Sea; intruding into waters
The time when the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had a wealth of strong contenders for leadership is long gone. Two decades ago, the party’s internal structure was still rigidly hierarchical, with prominent figures promised their time at the apex of the power structure. Signs of internal fracture were seen as early as the early 1990s, when a rising star in the party, then-KMT legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), started resisting the party’s plans for him. Jaw in 1993 cofounded the more overtly pro-unification New Party. KMT unity and hierarchical discipline continued to fray almost as soon as they were first put to the
The Taipei Department of Education plans to extend the break between the second and third lesson — which is known as the “big break” — from 10 to 30 minutes for elementary-school students, but is to leave schools the flexibility to decide whether to implement it. This practice is beneficial to the physical and mental health of students. A 30-minute break between the second and the third lesson has been in place for almost 10 years at the elementary school where I work, and students and teachers have offered positive feedback about the policy. The decision by the department is good,
EDITORIAL CARTOON