Students need 30-minute breaks

The Taipei Department of Education plans to extend the break between the second and third lesson — which is known as the “big break” — from 10 to 30 minutes for elementary-school students, but is to leave schools the flexibility to decide whether to implement it. This practice is beneficial to the physical and mental health of students. A 30-minute break between the second and the third lesson has been in place for almost 10 years at the elementary school where I work, and students and teachers have offered positive feedback about the policy. The decision by the department is good,

By Huang Kuo-chiang 黃國將