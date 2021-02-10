Regular format resumes on Thursday, Feb. 18.

To our readers:

Because of the Lunar New Year holiday, from Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Taipei Times will have a reduced format without our regular editorials and opinion pieces. From Thursday to Sunday it will not be delivered to subscribers, but will be available for purchase at convenience stores. Subscribers will receive the editions they missed once normal distribution resumes on Monday, Feb. 15.

The paper returns to its usual format on Thursday, Feb. 18, when our regular editorials and opinion pieces will also be resumed.