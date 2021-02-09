COVID-19 knows no borders, as has become all too clear, and countries all over the world are facing the same challenges to public health and their economies. From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel took part in the global fight against the coronavirus, learning from the experiences of others and sharing its own with the world.
As in many other countries, COVID-19 hit Israel hard and the number of infected people is still high. Israel had to make tough choices early on — closing borders and schools, shuttering businesses, and limiting all nonessential activities.
Israel began its vaccination drive in late December last year and, just a few weeks later, more than 3.2 million Israelis have received vaccinations. The country is on track to vaccinate all of its citizens over the age of 16 by the end of March, and now boasts the highest per capita vaccination rate of any country in the world.
This speedy and ambitious target has been made possible through a new deal that Israel inked with pharmaceutical companies early last month. Dubbed “Operation Back to Life,” Israel is set to receive ongoing shipments of the vaccine over the coming months, which would enable the country to reach its bold target and hopefully become one of the first countries in the world to exit from the coronavirus crisis.
Moreover, by sharing its statistical data with Pfizer and the world, Israel would also play a key role in demonstrating the efficacy of the vaccine and developing global strategies to overcome the pandemic.
Israel’s small population of about 9 million and its highly efficient public health system mean that the country is going to play an essential role for pharmaceutical companies. The success and experience of its vaccination campaign would be used to provide the critical information that pharmaceutical companies need to make the vaccine even more effective for other countries. By being the first country in the world to vaccinate its entire population with the novel vaccine, Israel would serve as a key experimental subject.
Israel has developed a sophisticated and high-quality level of individual patient care, and all Israeli citizens and permanent residents are guaranteed healthcare under the country’s National Health Insurance Law.
Combined, there are thousands of clinics spread across the country, ensuring that each and every local community is served.
Moreover, its national healthcare services enjoy a uniquely advanced level of digitization, which would make Israel’s data particularly important to pharmaceutical companies.
It is hoped that with this enormous national vaccination campaign and through sharing information with the global community, Israel can contribute to the global eradication of the pandemic to move toward a world free of COVID-19 as soon as possible.
We wish for a happy and healthy Lunar New Year.
Omer Caspi is Representative of Israel in Taiwan.
In 2007, James Mann published a book that sent shockwaves through the entire China-watching world. His ideas were more than contrarian. They were radical. The established authorities flew into fits of rage. How could anyone as well-informed as Mann, a distinguished foreign correspondent and bestselling author, possibly embrace such views? Many scholars felt compelled to cast dispersions on him. Others shunned him. Some did both. In many ways their reactions were entirely predictable. Mann’s book, The China Fantasy: Why Capitalism Will Not Bring Democracy to China, called into question the bedrock assumptions underpinning US-PRC relations. What if America’s policy toward the Chinese
Guyana’s termination of a deal with Taiwan to open a representative office in the South American country not only insulted Taipei, but was also a slap in the face to the US, especially as US President Joe Biden announced that “America is back.” Taiwan and Guyana on Jan. 11 signed the deal, which was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday and applauded by the US embassy in Guyana and US officials. The new ties could have been another example of the “Somaliland model” — building commercial ties without diplomatic recognition — if Guyana could have kept its promise to
Ten months into a border standoff in and around India’s Galwan Valley, there is still no sign of military de-escalation and rapprochement between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Several rounds of peace talks have failed to yield a helpful outcome. While China is keeping India engaged in a dialogue giving false hopes of credible tranquility along the borders, it does not seem genuinely interested in de-escalating tensions. China’s recent contravention of the confidence-building measure agreed upon on Sept. 21 last year that neither side will send further troops to the front line proves it beyond doubt. Instead,
Diane Baker was a staunch supporter of the Community Services Center, a nonprofit organization that supports the international community in Taiwan. Diane served on the steering committee, the center’s de facto governing body, from October 2002. In this role, Diane helped to ensure that the center was managed to the highest standards. In recent years, she also took on a leadership role, most recently serving as interim chair. Diane also sat on the editorial board of the Centered on Taipei magazine. She attended and supported the organization’s activities, and was always present at its annual auction, the center’s major annual fundraising