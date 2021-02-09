Israel vaccination data can help

By Omer Caspi





COVID-19 knows no borders, as has become all too clear, and countries all over the world are facing the same challenges to public health and their economies. From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel took part in the global fight against the coronavirus, learning from the experiences of others and sharing its own with the world.

As in many other countries, COVID-19 hit Israel hard and the number of infected people is still high. Israel had to make tough choices early on — closing borders and schools, shuttering businesses, and limiting all nonessential activities.

Israel began its vaccination drive in late December last year and, just a few weeks later, more than 3.2 million Israelis have received vaccinations. The country is on track to vaccinate all of its citizens over the age of 16 by the end of March, and now boasts the highest per capita vaccination rate of any country in the world.

This speedy and ambitious target has been made possible through a new deal that Israel inked with pharmaceutical companies early last month. Dubbed “Operation Back to Life,” Israel is set to receive ongoing shipments of the vaccine over the coming months, which would enable the country to reach its bold target and hopefully become one of the first countries in the world to exit from the coronavirus crisis.

Moreover, by sharing its statistical data with Pfizer and the world, Israel would also play a key role in demonstrating the efficacy of the vaccine and developing global strategies to overcome the pandemic.

Israel’s small population of about 9 million and its highly efficient public health system mean that the country is going to play an essential role for pharmaceutical companies. The success and experience of its vaccination campaign would be used to provide the critical information that pharmaceutical companies need to make the vaccine even more effective for other countries. By being the first country in the world to vaccinate its entire population with the novel vaccine, Israel would serve as a key experimental subject.

Israel has developed a sophisticated and high-quality level of individual patient care, and all Israeli citizens and permanent residents are guaranteed healthcare under the country’s National Health Insurance Law.

Combined, there are thousands of clinics spread across the country, ensuring that each and every local community is served.

Moreover, its national healthcare services enjoy a uniquely advanced level of digitization, which would make Israel’s data particularly important to pharmaceutical companies.

It is hoped that with this enormous national vaccination campaign and through sharing information with the global community, Israel can contribute to the global eradication of the pandemic to move toward a world free of COVID-19 as soon as possible.

We wish for a happy and healthy Lunar New Year.

Omer Caspi is Representative of Israel in Taiwan.