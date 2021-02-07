The idea of Taiwan as an “economic fortress” is that its economy should be upgraded and the nation be turned into an important global economic hub, so that if that hub is destroyed, it would paralyze the global economy. Taiwan’s national security would be guaranteed if the world recognized its interconnectedness. Can Taiwan achieve this? The answer is that over the past two decades, it has laid the foundation. After a major earthquake in central Taiwan on Sept. 21, 1999, the New York Stock Exchange and other global stock markets fell sharply, as investors worried that semiconductor foundries in Hsinchu Science
The Ministry of Economic Affairs sent an encouraging message by retaining its NT$7,000 subsidy for purchases of new electric scooters this year, demonstrating its support for green urban mobility and Taiwan’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The ministry also increased the subsidy for the purchase of new electric two-wheelers equipped with locally made engines to NT$3,000 from NT$2,000 last year. It had originally planned to gradually lower its incentives on electric scooter purchases, with an aim to allow market mechanisms to lead the industry’s development. The ministry slashed subsidies by 30 percent last year from NT$10,000 in 2019. The move to retain
US President Joe Biden’s national security team is sorting out what to salvage from the policies of former US president Donald Trump’s administration and what to resuscitate from prior approaches by Democrats. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Kurt Campbell, his coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, previewed their strategic thinking in October’s Foreign Affairs. They expressed predictable skepticism about the Trump team’s National Security Strategy (NSS), but also about the policies of administrations they served. They wrote that foreign “policy frameworks beginning with the word ‘strategic’ often raise more questions than they answer. ‘Strategic patience’ [of former US president Barack Obama]
Diane Baker was a staunch supporter of the Community Services Center, a nonprofit organization that supports the international community in Taiwan. Diane served on the steering committee, the center’s de facto governing body, from October 2002. In this role, Diane helped to ensure that the center was managed to the highest standards. In recent years, she also took on a leadership role, most recently serving as interim chair. Diane also sat on the editorial board of the Centered on Taipei magazine. She attended and supported the organization’s activities, and was always present at its annual auction, the center’s major annual fundraising