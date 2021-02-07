Jaw joining KMT reveals issues with the party

By Fan Shuo-ming 范碩銘





Looking back at modern democratic development in Taiwan, the political direction of Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), who is rejoining the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), has run counter to the pro-localization line since 1990.

After the KMT’s pro-localization camp gained the upper hand in the “February political struggle” in February 1990, then-president and KMT chairman Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) began to respond to students’ calls for political reform made the following month during the 1990 Wild Lily movement.

Later, the government abolished the Temporary Provisions Effective During the Period of National Mobilization for Suppression of the Communist Rebellion (動員戡亂時期臨時條款), froze the National Assembly — called the “10,000-year congress,” as its members were elected in China in 1947 — and worked hard to implement constitutional rule.

Meanwhile, Jaw, then the political star of the KMT’s “non-mainstream camp,” formed the New KMT Alliance within the party to challenge the pro-localization camp, also known as the “mainstream camp.”

He left the KMT in 1993 to found the New Party, serving as the first convener of its national committee.

The New Party’s ideology focuses on weakening Taiwanese identity, advocating unification of Taiwan and China, and recognizing the so-called “1992 consensus.”

When competing in the first direct Taipei mayoral election, Jaw’s campaign centered around turning the election into a defense of the Republic of China (ROC) by elevating the local election to an issue of national identity.

He even shouted “long live the ROC” three times during a televised mayoral debate, leaving a deep impression that remains with many people to this day.

As the KMT welcomes Jaw back, it shows that after 30 years of democratization, this century-old party has still failed to make a Taiwan-centered stance part of its core values.

According to the latest survey by Taiwan Thinktank, nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese identify as Taiwanese, and 2.9 percent identify as Chinese, and when forced to choose Taiwanese or Chinese, 84.9 percent of respondents identify as Taiwanese.

Although KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) repeatedly pledges to promote young talent to rejuvenate the party, he appointed septuagenarian Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) as the KMT secretary-general upon taking over the chairmanship last year.

Jaw, who withdrew from the KMT almost 30 years ago, is also turning 71 this year. If the KMT tailors its chairmanship election regulations to allow him to run this year, it would be a restoration of past politics, which is likely to be unacceptable to young KMT members.

According to an opinion poll by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation last year, the KMT’s support rate among people aged 20 to 24 was 0 percent.

The Legislative Yuan is set to form a constitutional amendment committee in an attempt to lower the voting age from 20 to 18. After the amendment is officially passed, people aged 18 and 19 will also be eligible to vote. Together with the 20 to 24 age group, this would further dilute young people’s support for the KMT.

Having abandoned Taiwan-centered policy and young people’s support, the KMT’s support base has shrunk sharply in the past few years. Democracy requires political parties of approximately equal strength to monitor and restrain each other. An aging KMT that rejects localization is therefore a worrisome prospect.

Fan Shuo-ming is a senior administrative specialist at National Chengchi University.

Translated by Eddy Chang