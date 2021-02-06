[ LETTERS ]

Population decline

To address Taiwan’s low fertility rate, the Legislative Research Bureau has recommended increasing the NT$2 million (US$70,447) allowance for interest-free loans for young, first-time house buyers and the extension of interest-free mortgages for couples with children aged two to five.

The bureau also recommended that the income tax exemption limit should be raised, and that medical and health management should be improved to bring down the rate of infant mortality.

The Executive Yuan has also set up a cross-departmental task force to devise legislation to encourage couples to have more children.

With the exception of the establishment of the task force and increased mortgage subsidies, all these policies were in 2017 included in the government’s program to increase the fertility rate. Various departments have long been working together to address this issue, yet despite their combined efforts, the fertility rate continues to decline. Last year, there was negative population growth.

It does not take a couple long to have a child, but it is expensive to raise a child and put them through school.

Extending mortgage subsidies to until a child turns five is helpful, but these subsidies will hardly pay for the cost of a year of kindergarten. Current child benefits do not cover one-10th of the cost of raising a child. Thus, the incentives to having a child are extremely limited.

The government has limited money to throw at the problem, so it should focus its resources on increasing education allowances for children and allow society share the burden of educating them, so that they are not hobbled at the start of the race and will be more competitive in the future.

Chin Pei-chen

Taipei

About case No. 913

No one is more blind than someone who does not want to see. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed a COVID-19 case of a person who was discharged from hospital in Japan after testing negative on Dec. 29 last year.

The man then paid for five tests between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6 (which averages to one test per day) and arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 9. He was tested at the airport and at a centralized quarantine facility, and both results were negative. Finally, he tested positive again on Monday, after experiencing symptoms.

The assessment of the CECC can be summarized in the reply to a question of whether the man might have contracted the disease twice: “His case is a little peculiar, as he was tested negative many times before testing again, but people do sometimes test negative before testing positive in the later stages of a COVID-19 infection.”

That might sound convincing, but is not if one considers that the usual views are that about 10 percent of COVID-19 tests show false negative results. If that estimate has any validity, in a series of eight consecutive tests with negative results (the one before release from hospital in Japan, five paid tests before leaving Japan and two after arrival in Taiwan), the probability of no positive tests would be one in 100 million.

Since I do like to see, I will note that the estimated number of worldwide cases has just passed that threshold. It is inappropriate to conclude that the CECC is wrong in its assessment, but it stretches its credibility.

I would think that it is enough to raise questions about the validity of the current estimates of false negative rates, the appropriateness of considering tests on consecutive days as valid and independent, the honesty of paid tests, and even the wisdom of discharging a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 25 last year, admitted to hospital and discharged five days later after one negative test.

Emilio Venezian

New Taipei City