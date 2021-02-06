EDITORIAL: Soapboxes in a democracy

The Ministry of the Interior’s political party review committee has been considering whether to request a constitutional interpretation on whether the China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) should be disbanded.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Fan Yun (范雲) and Mark Ho (何志偉) said that CUPP founder Chang An-le (張安樂) posed a national security threat after Chang had said in an interview that he was recruiting young Taiwanese to help promote unification with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Two questions that the legislators might want to address are whether seditious speech in itself should be considered a national security threat — or even a crime — and how sedition should be defined in the Republic of China (ROC), whose sovereignty is inherently a complex issue.

From a pragmatic perspective, the ROC’s sovereignty includes Taiwan proper, along with its outlying islands, including Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.

However, from a constitutional perspective, the ROC includes the territory administered by the PRC. The Additional Articles of the Constitution of the Republic of China (中華民國憲法增修條文) also begins with the statement: “To meet the requisites of the nation prior to national unification, the following articles of the ROC Constitution are added or amended.”

Although unification would mean the death of the ROC in its current form, legislators would be hard-pressed to argue that Chang was guilty of sedition.

This is not lost on the DPP, and Fan and other legislators on Monday held a public hearing on the issue of amendments to the Constitution and national anthem. If such amendments were passed, one could argue that advocating unification is sedition, but even then, it would not be clear whether the public would support criminalizing seditious statements.

In the US, the US Supreme Court ruled in Brandenburg v. Ohio that seditious speech is protected under the First Amendment to the US constitution. In Canada, sections 59 to 61 of the criminal code define “seditious intention” as teaching, advocating, publishing or circulating the “use, without the authority of law, of force as a means of accomplishing a governmental change within Canada.”

However, it should be noted that Chang has not advocated the use of force to remove the government, but rather has said that Taiwanese should seek “peaceful unification” with the PRC, or risk being subject to a Chinese military attack.

Nevertheless, the CUPP might be disbanded for other reasons. For example, Chang was prosecuted in 2019 for tax evasion and other crimes, and was found to have received funding from China — although he denied that it came from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Under Article 7 of the Political Parties Act (政黨法), a party cannot be founded by a person who has been convicted of a crime.

The DPP might want to think carefully before it goes after the CUPP, because it would expose it to attacks on grounds of freedom of speech.

Also, as Ho said, it is likely that nobody will listen to Chang. His rhetoric is intended more for the ears of the CCP, which is allegedly bankrolling the CUPP.

Investigators might want to keep an eye on the CUPP’s funding, and ensure that it is not receiving money from Beijing — but whether Chang’s rhetoric poses a national security threat is another issue.

The US has the Communist Control Act. The act has never been repealed, but neither has it been invoked. The Communist Party USA is not popular, but disbanding it would arguably be an attack on democracy. The same goes for the CUPP.

Legislators should not be too concerned about people advocating unification with China, because the idea is unlikely to gain traction. People should be allowed to stand on their soapbox and address the crowd, even if nobody is listening.