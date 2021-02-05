EDITORIAL: Myanmar coup a boon for Beijing

On Monday, fitness instructor Khing Hnin Wai was filming an aerobics video on the main road leading to Myanmar’s parliament compound in the country’s capital, Naypyidaw. Behind her, a convoy of armored vehicles streamed past, headed toward the seat of the Burmese government. Oblivious to the events unfolding around her, Khing carries on dancing.

The video quickly went viral, and although it provides an amusing, incongruous take on the events, the military takeover is no laughing matter. It is a disaster, and not just for Burmese, as it could also have long-term strategic implications for Taiwan and neighboring nations.

Countries were quick to condemn the military coup, which saw the arrest of Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, her personal attorney and Burmese President Win Myint, sounding a death knell for the country’s democratic reform that began a decade earlier. In stark contrast, Beijing’s response has been conspicuously muted.

Xinhua news agency characterized the coup as a “major Cabinet reshuffle,” while Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) simply said that China had “noted” the situation.

Given China’s close ties with Myanmar, some analysts have speculated that Beijing might have either covertly orchestrated the coup or given its tacit approval to the military. These theories point out that the coup came just three weeks after a visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and a little over a year after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) made a state visit to Myanmar, during which 33 agreements were signed on a wide range of megaprojects and bilateral trade investments.

Since Xi’s visit, the Burmese government had begun to delay or cancel projects that it had signed under China’s strategic Belt and Road Initiative. In June last year, Myanmar’s auditor general had cautioned government officials about overreliance on Chinese loans.

China is the largest foreign investor in Myanmar, accounting for 25 percent of direct foreign investment. About 40 percent of Myanmar’s US$10 billion national debt is owed to China.

The situation in Myanmar follows a familiar pattern of Chinese debt-trap diplomacy: Beijing provides huge loans at high interest rates, but with no strings attached, waits for the debtor nation to fall behind, then leverages the spiraling debt to acquire strategic assets.

It seems that the Burmese government was trying to extricate itself after traveling too close to the fire. It was being heavily courted by Japan and India, with New Delhi even donating the Burmese navy a submarine last year. Concerned that a key strategic investment was in jeopardy, Beijing might have stepped in to protect its interests.

The jewel in the crown of China’s investments in Myanmar is the Port of Kyaukpyu, a deep-water Indian Ocean port on the west coast, with connecting oil and gas pipelines to Kunming, China. The port, along with the oil and gas lines, provide China with a secure overland energy supply route that removes the vulnerable Straits of Malacca choke point from the equation.

Kyaukpyu is just one of many gems within China’s “string of pearls” strategy — a line of strategic civilian port acquisitions, suitable for use by China’s military, which allows China to dominate key choke points within the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. Control of these points would greatly facilitate a blockade of Taiwan and make it more difficult for the US Navy to gain access to the Indo-Pacific region.

The coup presents Washington with a dilemma, as placing sanctions on the military junta would push Myanmar even closer into Beijing’s orbit. This is China’s coup.