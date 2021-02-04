Crisis buffs a threat to peace across the Strait

By Michael Lin 林子堯





Toward the end of last month, some news media and pan-blue academics invited Harvard University political scientist Graham Allison to take part in a videoconference, with the aim of getting him to bring up his “Thucidides Trap” theory, thus hinting at a future of potential conflict between the US and China.

Their reasoning behind the tactic was to make Taiwanese think about the possibility of war across the Taiwan Strait and of Taiwan being unable to defend itself.

It was not the first time that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) used Western theories to frighten Taiwanese. It did so back in the days when Taiwanese were striving to win democracy. Now the KMT, in league with the Chinese Communist Party, uses the same old trick.

Although the KMT used this tactic in the 1980s — when it mobilized the academic community to use various theories to rationalize opposition to democracy — it is ironic when viewed from the perspective of today.

In March last year, sociologist Wu Nai-teh (吳乃德) published his book Taiwan’s Best Moment — 1977 to 1987: A Nation Remembers the Kaohsiung Incident (臺灣最好的時刻，1977-1987：民族記憶美麗島). One chapter recalls that many writers had published in the pages of the Central Daily News and the China Times their opinions on why democracy was not suitable for Taiwan.

The theories most often quoted by those academics were US theories on political culture, which state that democracy was not suitable for China and that there was no room for democracy in Chinese culture.

Some cited US political scientist Samuel Huntington as saying that the democracy movements of the 1980s were harmful to developing countries, while others interpreted the KMT’s inclusion of business organizations on the Central Standing Committee — which it did to widen its control among the social classes — as a sign that its rule had become more democratic.

The absurd and contradictory nature of these fallacies was exposed when, at the end of the 1980s, then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) announced the lifting of martial law.

Applying the same logic to today’s situation, the pursuit of peace and independence for Taiwan is the basic respect that it hopes to receive from the international community, including China.

However, these pan-blue academics keep trying to make Taiwan’s situation worse, because they do not want their “greater China” ideology to end in failure.

The real issue with Taiwan’s national security does not lie in the attitudes of China and the US, or the predictions of some Western academic, but in some people never wanting to see peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwanese independence and peace in the Strait are for the benefit of future generations, no matter which party they might support. Hopefully, those who always long for war and crises can cast off their prejudices. The sooner they do, the better.

Michael Lin holds a master’s degree from National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of National Development.

Translated by Julian Clegg