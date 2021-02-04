EDITORIAL: The jaw of the catfish

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday was caught off-guard when media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) announced his wish to restore his KMT membership, nearly three decades after he left the KMT to cofound the pro-unification New Party.

Jaw also expressed interest in serving on the KMT Central Advisory Committee and did not rule out vying for the party’s chairmanship. Jaw said that he was persuaded by Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who continues to enjoy significant support among the party faithful, even after his loss in the presidential election and his recall as Kaohsiung mayor last year.

“Han told me that I should run for party chairman, and that he believes only I can save the KMT,” Jaw told reporters.

After his announcement, a number of senior KMT members threw up their hands, frustrated at “another person that thinks that he is the party’s sole, possible savior.”

While they might have good reason to doubt Jaw’s credentials or Han’s exact wording — Jaw could easily have been playing the unreliable narrator — Han has posted a clear endorsement of Jaw’s return on Facebook, and KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday welcomed Jaw back to the fold.

Jaw was serious about the chairmanship and a seat on the committee, despite the obstacles. Party rules state that an individual must be a member for a year before they can run for the chairmanship. Fortunately for Jaw, Chiang is apparently happy to sweep these obstacles aside, even if it means that he would be sowing the seeds of his own demise as party leader. He is betting on avoiding internal discord, irrespective of the tensions the KMT’s apparent willingness to arbitrarily reinterpret its “rules” — depending on the circumstances approaching every important election — has caused in the past.

There is also the matter of Jaw’s lack of experience as a legislator or administrator for almost three decades, although Chiang yesterday allowed Jaw to leapfrog other candidates-in-waiting to sit on the committee, another potentially divisive move at a time when the party is desperate for unity.

The question is not only why Jaw feels that he is the man for the job, it is also why Han feels that Jaw is the only one suitable, and why the KMT needs saving and from who.

The two are clearly in agreement on what the party needs, even if Jaw might have reservations that Han would make a good chairman. Do they think so little of Chiang and his reforms? They clearly have little faith in the current generation, including former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), his successor, Hou You-yi (侯友宜), or former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋), or rising stars from the younger generation, such as KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安).

Han took a beating last year — suffering two ignominious defeats — and knows he would get another one if he once more steps into the breach for the KMT chairmanship. Is this why he is endorsing Jaw, and not announcing his own candidacy? Or is he sending Jaw to pave the way?

Jaw has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the KMT’s trajectory and Chiang’s leadership. While he feels that the Democratic Progressive Party is too ready to accommodate the US, he also thinks that the KMT is too willing to kowtow to Beijing. He feels that the KMT needs stronger leadership and, on that point at least, it is difficult to disagree with him. It is possible that Jaw’s announcement is a play by Han and himself to elicit a catfish effect and encourage the party to do better.

Jaw’s announcement does not signal the beginnings of a wish to oust Chiang and throw out his reform ideas, it is the manifestation of long-brewing dissatisfaction. Chiang is not skillful enough a politician to avert the coming change. That is probably not a bad thing.