EDITORIAL: Eradicating victim shaming

Entertainer Cheng Chia-chun (鄭家純) — better known as Chicken Cutlet Girl (雞排妹) — has sparked a huge discussion with claims that she has been sexually harassed. While this shows there are many people who still chastise victims, her actions will hopefully encourage more to speak out.

Cheng said she was hosting a year-end weiya (尾牙) when she was sexually harassed by the owner of the company that hired her, as well as one of her male cohosts. She posted the story online without revealing the men’s identities and donated her earnings from the banquet to a charity.

Incidents at such gatherings are not uncommon — especially as a lot of alcohol is consumed. In December last year, the Taipei Department of Labor issued a reminder that such out-of-office gatherings are one of the most typical settings where workplace sexual harassment takes place, warning employers that they could be fined and their names published if they refuse to deal with employee complaints. The department also urged companies to inform their employees what constitutes sexual harassment before hosting banquets.

Cheng’s case should have been simple: The alleged transgressors did not behave properly; Cheng was brave enough to report the incident and the perpetrators should suffer the consequences.

However, instead of questioning the accused, many celebrities and Internet users questioned the validity of Cheng’s claims, saying that she was overreacting to harmless jokes and she needed to produce evidence. Some even accused her of just trying to grab the headlines.

This is exactly why sexual harassment or assault victims have been afraid to speak out.

Society’s approach to sexual harassment victims seemed to have improved over the past few years, but there seems to be a double standard against Cheng, as she is perceived as owing her popularity to her sex appeal, leading to victim shaming, which has no place in a progressive society.

Fortunately, there were also quite a few public figures who criticized the victim shamers.

Cheng made the details of the incident public, stating that she did not care if it cost her her job. Her behavior is commendable — only in this way will things truly change.

However, the controversy has overshadowed the message.

Meanwhile, documentary filmmaker Wu Yi-feng’s (吳乙峰) fall from grace following his admission to sexually harassing a former student is an encouraging sign for those who are afraid to speak out.

The victim, who was taking a filmmaking workshop led by Wu, posted online about his actions in November last year. Wu last week admitted the accusations were true and issued a public apology, saying that he would never teach again.

Wu’s former colleagues released a joint statement saying that he had exhibited similar behavior toward female students when they worked with him years ago and apologized to the latest victim for not exposing him earlier.

“Today’s situation is the result of the student having the courage to expose Wu’s behavior,” the statement read. “We lacked such courage back then, and are deeply sorry... In a way, we are also accomplices.”

They said that students should not be intimidated or awed by a teacher’s position or power, and urged anyone to speak out if mistreated.

That is the right message to send, and only by more incidents coming to light would societal attitudes truly change.