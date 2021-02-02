EU linked to welfare failings as biggest live animal exporter

The bloc exported more than 1.6 billion chickens, pigs, sheep, goats and cattle in 2019, and transport risks include stress, injury, hunger, thirst and exhaustion

By Sophie Kevany / The Guardian





New analysis suggests that the EU could be responsible for up to 80 percent of the global trade in live farm animals, which continues to be linked to animal welfare failings.

Global data provided by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) showed that 1.8 billion live chickens, pigs, sheep, goats and cattle were moved across a border in 2019.

The EU was estimated to be responsible for more than three-quarters of that total.

“A large part of the cross-border movement of live animals takes place in the EU,” FAO livestock development officer Anne Mottet said.

The global trade in live farm animals — worth more than US$20 billion a year — has more than quadrupled in size over the past 50 years.

However, inadequate regulation means that animals might be put at risk on some journeys , or exposed to cruelty when they reach their destination.

The British government is proposing to ban the export of live animals from England and Wales, unless it is for breeding or longer-term use, not just for fattening and slaughter.

Concerns about animal welfare during transport led the EU to establish a committee of inquiry last year to investigate alleged failings.

Transport risks for live animals include stress during loading and unloading, injury, hunger, thirst and exhaustion, said a report published on Wednesday last week by animal advocacy organization Eurogroup for Animals, which also highlighted a potential for lower slaughter standards on arrival and a higher risk of infectious disease spread during stressful transportation.

Eurogroup for Animals is calling for regulatory reform, including shorter journey times, not a ban.

It said that it wants to “shift from live transport to a trade in meat and carcasses as well as genetic material.”

The FAO said that it does not make sense to aggregate all transported animals in the same way.

“Some are very small and other large. One cannot add chicken and cows. For example, 95 percent of the 1.8 billion animals that crossed a boarder in 2019 [were] chickens, while cattle represented less than 1 percent of this total,” Mottet said.

One of the factors driving the EU’s live transport of animals is that countries tend to specialize in producing a particular food animal, often for export, Animal Protection Denmark veterinarian Ditte Erichsen said.

“Denmark has become the world’s largest exporter of pigs,” Erichsen said.

Most of them are piglets of about three months in age, and their journey times are often more than eight hours, she said.

The Eurogroup for Animals report, which uses Eurostat data, said that about 15.7 million Danish pigs left the country in 2019.

“This is the result of a tendency which we have seen over the last decade, where the pig production has specialized to a degree, where the piglets are born in one country, fattened in another and maybe slaughtered in a third country,” Erichsen said.

Particular risks for pigs are heat stress, because pigs cannot sweat, suffocation due to overcrowding, prolonged hunger and thirst, and no space to rest, she said.

Iris Baumgaertner, vice chairwoman of Swiss-German non-governmental organization (NGO) AWF-TSB, said that in Germany the specialty is hatched chicks.

The report found that the country exported 312 million head of poultry within the EU in 2019, of which almost 100 million weighed under 185g.

“The number of animals being transported around the EU, and the millions of chickens leaving Germany, is the insane result of globalization and specialization,” Baumgaertner said.

EU subsidies are another factor driving animal transport, said Gabriel Paun, a Romanian animal advocate and EU director for the Animals International NGO.

“In the Middle East and north Africa, they prefer [their] local sheep meat, but the Romanian meat is very cheap, partly because of the EU subsidies,” Paun said.

Paun said that data for last year are expected to show that an estimated 3 million Romanian sheep were exported to Saudi Arabia.

Transport itself is cheap, with a shipment to Saudi Arabia costing about US$25 per head, or less on larger ships, Paun said.

Romania has recently been accused of “complete silence” over its investigation into the sinking of the Queen Hind in November 2019, which resulted in the deaths of more than 14,000 sheep.

Although data on the live transport of fish is limited — and counts fish in weight rather numbers of animals — the Eurogroup for Animals report estimated that nearly 48,988 tonnes of live fish were transported around the EU in 2019, and of those, 75 percent were trout, carp, eel and bluefin tuna.

Live fish are equally prone to transport stress.

Fish “are starved for at least a day prior to transport, but sometimes up to two weeks, which can cause aggression between fish as they look for food,” said Christine Xu, head of strategic initiatives at the Aquatic Life Institute.

Other transport risks include poor water quality and overcrowding.

A European Commission spokesperson said in an e-mail that it was cooperating with the World Organisation for Animal Health “to improve the welfare conditions of the animals transported outside the EU,” and that it would “continue to monitor exports of live animals and take all the necessary measures within the remit of its competence in order to improve the implementation of the EU legislation.”