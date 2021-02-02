As China pushes the world to avoid official dealings with Taiwan, leaders across the globe are realizing just how dependent they have become on the democratic nation. Taiwan is being courted for its capacity to make leading-edge computer chips. That is mostly down to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest foundry and go-to producer of chips for Apple Inc smartphones, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Taiwan’s role in the world economy largely existed below the radar, until it came to recent prominence as the auto industry suffered shortfalls in chips used for everything from parking sensors to reducing emissions. With automakers
The idea of Taiwan as an “economic fortress” is that its economy should be upgraded and the nation be turned into an important global economic hub, so that if that hub is destroyed, it would paralyze the global economy. Taiwan’s national security would be guaranteed if the world recognized its interconnectedness. Can Taiwan achieve this? The answer is that over the past two decades, it has laid the foundation. After a major earthquake in central Taiwan on Sept. 21, 1999, the New York Stock Exchange and other global stock markets fell sharply, as investors worried that semiconductor foundries in Hsinchu Science
Beijing is fond of testing new US presidents before they have had time to get their feet under the desk and measure the drapes in the Oval Office. True to form, on Saturday — just three days after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden — the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force dispatched 13 aircraft — including nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets — into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone. This was followed on Sunday by another incursion into the same airspace by 15 aircraft. The weekend’s sorties were clearly intended as an early test of the Biden administration’s
China’s rise as a major global economy and military force has been marked by its desire to occupy an unchallenged position in Asia, and to redesign the existing liberal international order. For that to happen, South Asia is hugely significant for China, so the Chinese establishment has intensified efforts to boost engagement with the region. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has already visited the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and China has infused billions of dollars into promoting development and basic infrastructure in South Asian countries. The Xi government has also focused on integrating China into South Asia through