Gap years can lighten students’ worries

By Wang Ching-ning 王慶寧





Some university students have lately expressed a sense of helplessness on the Internet. Taiwanese media are flooded with reports about low salaries for young people and their inability to afford homes, which could indirectly cause students’ anxiety about future employment, and whether they should transfer to another major or prepare for civil service exams.

Meanwhile, young foreign missionaries aged 18 to 25 are often spotted traveling through streets and alleys on their bicycles. Many of them are from the state of Utah, which was last year ranked the second-happiest state in the US after Hawaii. Unlike most young Taiwanese, some Mormons in Utah take a gap year to search out their path in life. This is a good example for local youth to follow.

Many residents in Utah are Mormons, a religion that reflects a certain world view and lifestyle. They often suspend their studies after graduating from high school to travel the world, doing missionary work in different languages for two years. By embracing the unknown in this way, they are often able to seize on unexpected life-changing opportunities.

Take for example Scott Oelkers of Domino’s Pizza Taiwan, better known by his Chinese name Ouyang Hsin-no (歐陽心諾). He sharpened his Chinese while doing missionary work in Taiwan in his 20s. After Oelkers returned to the US, he was given the chance to serve as Domino’s vice CEO for the Asia-Pacific region, and returned to Taiwan. Such a career is not carefully planned in advance. Rather, it took shape as the seed of Taiwanese culture gradually grew in his heart.

I once met a young US missionary who visited to do missionary work. After he went back to university in the US, he worked part-time at a Chinese restaurant because of his passion for Asian culture, trying to understand the eastern culture from the unique perspective of Chinese cuisine. Later, he worked at a US embassy, although he had never expected to engage in diplomatic affairs and international exchanges.

A female Asian missionary that I know met her husband from the Isle of Man while doing missionary work abroad. The couple eventually started a smart business selling crafts with Southeast Asian characteristics on the island in the Irish Sea.

Of course, living abroad is not necessarily a pleasant experience. Some foreign missionaries try to find three happy things, or things to be grateful for, each day, and write them into their diaries. That helps them to recall this happiness by reading the entries during difficult times. This type of mood-shifting exercise is a significant emotional asset in life.

Utah’s culture of embracing the world and exploring the unknown is different from the Taiwanese culture of closely following the norm in a clear and definite direction. The advantage of a life planned out step by step is that there is less risk, but it also leads to fewer surprises.

In short, the straight line between two points is not always the shortest, and it is possible to experience different scenery when making a detour. Taking a gap year to explore the unknown could reveal an unexpected life path or even open up a wide avenue only for you.

Wang Ching-ning is a medical information analyst.

Translated by Eddy Chang