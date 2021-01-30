[ LETTER ]

Mountain hiking in Taiwan

When I first arrived in Taiwan, I knew little about this country’s mountains. Obviously, I was well aware of Jade Mountain (Yushan, 玉山), but that was about it. When people think of prime hiking destinations, they invariably think of places such as New Zealand, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Japan or perhaps the US. Do not get me wrong — all of them are, in their own right. However, the experience and treatment you receive in Taiwan is incomparable.

I come from another unknown hiking nation — Slovakia — and have lived in tens of countries across the globe. Nature everywhere is beautiful and it is reasonably easy to get out and go wandering, but Taiwan has upped the game.

At first, the system of permits (and applying for them) seems overwhelmingly daunting and convoluted, due to each park having slightly different requirements. In many places, a simple mountain permit suffices, while elsewhere, a police permit is necessary, and for Yushan, for example, hikers need both. Speaking of which, there is a lottery to climb Yushan.

I was turned off by the seeming bureaucracy: “What? You need a permit to go climb a mountain? It is public land, it should be freely accessible.”

On top of that, the application needs to be submitted at least five days in advance, and most of the places’ quotas are hopelessly booked out a month ahead. So much for spending a sunny weekend on a whim.

Once you delve deeper, you realize that apparent shortcomings are actually advantages. I can only assume that the permit philosophy stems from the Martial Law era, when mountains were restricted military areas.

As such, it brings benefits to both nature and the hikers.

It is mostly true that nature lovers who are willing to apply, and reapply, can eventually get in. Thanks to the quota system, the mountain trails are not overwhelmed by visitors, and their daily numbers are roughly the same, no matter the weather. That makes for more enjoyment and also fewer disturbances. Barely elsewhere have I seen so much wildlife as in Shei-Pa National Park (雪霸國家公園).

Taiwan offers free accommodations at the vast majority of mountain huts across the national parks. That alone made me devise plans for multiday hiking trips, such as to the unforgettable Holy Ridge (聖稄的星光). The reservation system, which is part of the online permit application, is available in English, user-friendly and easy to navigate. Have I mentioned that you can rent sleeping bags or order affordable full board at most popular huts?

That brings one last question to ponder: How is it possible that Taiwan is not world-famous for this respectful approach to tourism and nature conservation? Combined with an unimaginable number of hiking trails for such a small country and digital maps of national parks available for download, all you really need is just a backpack, a smartphone and an explorer’s curiosity. Had I known about the hiking opportunities in Taiwan, I would have visited this hidden gem of a country sooner.

Tomas Tkac

Taoyuan