EDITORIAL: Tightening entry for citizens

The Taichung City Government this week said that a businessman who broke quarantine seven times after returning from China would be fined NT$1 million (US$35,196).

The man’s obstinacy toward mandatory quarantine is not unique, as there have been numerous reports of people breaking home isolation or leaving quarantine hotels since disease prevention measures were implemented last year.

A man surnamed Lu (盧), who was fined NT$1 million for breaking quarantine four times since returning from China in March last year, argued with responding officers and spat at them.

These examples illustrate that the regulations place too much faith in people following the rules.

Some borough wardens have expressed concern over how to effectively ensure that travelers follow the rules — with new regulations allowing many to self-isolate at home — after authorities last week said that they expect about 40,000 people to arrive for the Lunar New Year holiday.

In this week’s quarantine breach, the man was moved into a centralized quarantine facility, but only after he had breached quarantine seven times. How many people did he come into contact with during those outings? How many people could be breaching quarantine undetected?

In Australia, such breaches cannot occur, because arrivals are forced to quarantine in designated facilities that have windows that do not open and doors monitored by armed police officers. Presently, Australia is not even allowing most people into the country and its travel bubble with New Zealand has been suspended.

Taiwanese expats should be allowed to return home, but should they be allowed entry just to spend the holiday with family — putting the country at risk — before promptly returning to their country of residence? A media report on Thursday last week said that an unnamed government official had expressed the hope that Taiwanese expats would choose to join family via videoconferencing for the holiday.

It would make more sense to allow Taiwanese to only return if they plan to stay until the pandemic is over, although there might be extenuating circumstances, such as a family funeral or emergency medical care. Can a trip to see family be justified when mutations of SARS-CoV-2 have become more transmissible?

Until international travel can be considered safe, the government should require those entering Taiwan to sign an affidavit agreeing to stay until the borders reopen for regular travel. Those entering the nation should also be required to stay in a centralized or guarded quarantine facility, and be required to test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed to leave.

The government should continue to fine those who breach quarantine rules, but the fines are clearly not a strong deterrent, especially for those who do not view NT$1 million as much of an obstacle.

Requiring people to quarantine in a centralized facility makes sense even for those who intend to follow the regulations. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, can survive on shoe soles for up to three days, while ongoing studies are researching whether such viruses can travel through central air-conditioning systems.

Concerns over COVID-19 have been compounded with the emergence of new variants, with the UK and South African strains having been found in people entering Taiwan. As the authorities cannot control the conditions of home quarantines, centralized facilities make more sense.

Until the pandemic is brought under control, the government should strictly regulate who can enter the country, and require those allowed entry to quarantine in a centralized facility — without exception.