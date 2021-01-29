EDITORIAL: Chinese braggadocio falls flat

Beijing is fond of testing new US presidents before they have had time to get their feet under the desk and measure the drapes in the Oval Office. True to form, on Saturday — just three days after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden — the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force dispatched 13 aircraft — including nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets — into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone. This was followed on Sunday by another incursion into the same airspace by 15 aircraft.

The weekend’s sorties were clearly intended as an early test of the Biden administration’s resolve over Taiwan. Acting in concert, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) propaganda machine has been working overtime, unleashing a clumsy charm offensive on the Biden administration, while pouring opprobrium on former US president Donald Trump and his administration’s officials.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) called former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo a “doomsday clown,” and labeled a Department of State memorandum that designated China a perpetrator of genocide and crimes against humanity “a piece of wastepaper.”

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) echoed the sentiment at a separate news conference on the same day, branding Pompeo and the Democratic Progressive Party government an “odorous twosome” that would be “judged by history and severely punished.”

The air of self-satisfied gloating was personified by a “Good riddance, Donald Trump!” posting on Twitter by Xinhua news agency.

Contrast this harsh rhetoric with the gushing praise heaped upon Biden’s nominations.

An editorial by the Global Times welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as “old faces” from the administration of former US president Barack Obama, while Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said of the Biden administration: “A new window of hope is opening.”

Following the most divisive US presidential election in living memory, Beijing clearly hoped that a charm offensive combined with an ostentatious show of military force would bounce the Biden administration into a China policy reset; an iron fist in a velvet glove, a tactic commonly adopted by totalitarian regimes.

Yet, despite a palpable sense of jubilation in Beijing at seeing the back of Trump, there is more than a whiff of panic about China’s caustic rhetoric and saber-rattling.

During the US Senate confirmation hearings, Biden’s foreign policy and national security picks have sounded an almost identical tone to the Trump administration, calling China the “greatest challenge” to US interests, advocating an “aggressive stance” toward Beijing and even endorsing Trump’s “tougher approach.”

On the day of the inauguration, the US Department of State pointedly republished a Trump-era joint statement on Hong Kong by the US and its allies on its Web Site; on Saturday, it issued a strong rebuke of China’s attempts to intimidate Taiwan and stated that Washington would deepen its ties with “democratic Taiwan.”

This is not the clean break from Trump’s China policy that Beijing had been hoping for — and it is rather unfortunate for China’s state media, whose reports of the US election have been dripping with braggadocio and schadenfreude. In the past few days, Chinese media have turned and are now issuing warnings that Biden might embrace a “virtually identical” confrontational stance to his predecessor.

While it is still in its early days, the indications are that the Biden administration will stand up to China, and stand by Taiwan.