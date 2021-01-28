[ LETTER ]

CECC news briefing format

The local outbreak of COVID-19 at Taoyuan General Hospital has Taiwanese on tenterhooks, and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has been introducing measures to ensure that the virus does not spread any further.

At this time, the CECC might want to consider making changes to the format of its regular pandemic news conferences, to reduce the burden of the people on the front line of the center’s efforts and to lower the risk of any further spread of the virus.

As of the beginning of last year, the public has grown accustomed to finding out about the latest news about the pandemic from these regular news conferences. Unfortunately, certain reporters have sought to politicize these briefings by the questions that they ask or the comments that they make.

In many cases, they have started to sound like broken records, asking the same questions again and again. Not only is this frustrating, it also impedes the proper transmission of information and places an undue burden on the CECC.

The center could perhaps take a leaf from the book of the British government.

In the UK, the format to these briefings is for the government to first announce the latest news on the pandemic and what this means, before taking questions remotely from journalists via videoconference.

During the conference, the government departments and members of the public watching the briefings clearly see the names of the people asking the questions and the media organization that they represent.

Also, as the questions are asked in turn, the reporters are able to prepare their questions more thoroughly and avoid repetition.

A government’s response to a pandemic can be likened to the undertaking of a military campaign, and as the pandemic heats up, any additional burden in the fight against the virus can become a vulnerability in our defenses, and must be addressed immediately.

Huang Wei-chun

Keelung