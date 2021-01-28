CECC news briefing format
The local outbreak of COVID-19 at Taoyuan General Hospital has Taiwanese on tenterhooks, and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has been introducing measures to ensure that the virus does not spread any further.
At this time, the CECC might want to consider making changes to the format of its regular pandemic news conferences, to reduce the burden of the people on the front line of the center’s efforts and to lower the risk of any further spread of the virus.
As of the beginning of last year, the public has grown accustomed to finding out about the latest news about the pandemic from these regular news conferences. Unfortunately, certain reporters have sought to politicize these briefings by the questions that they ask or the comments that they make.
In many cases, they have started to sound like broken records, asking the same questions again and again. Not only is this frustrating, it also impedes the proper transmission of information and places an undue burden on the CECC.
The center could perhaps take a leaf from the book of the British government.
In the UK, the format to these briefings is for the government to first announce the latest news on the pandemic and what this means, before taking questions remotely from journalists via videoconference.
During the conference, the government departments and members of the public watching the briefings clearly see the names of the people asking the questions and the media organization that they represent.
Also, as the questions are asked in turn, the reporters are able to prepare their questions more thoroughly and avoid repetition.
A government’s response to a pandemic can be likened to the undertaking of a military campaign, and as the pandemic heats up, any additional burden in the fight against the virus can become a vulnerability in our defenses, and must be addressed immediately.
Huang Wei-chun
Keelung
If social media interaction is any yardstick, India remained one of the top countries for Taiwan last year. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has on several occasions expressed enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation with India, one of the 18 target nations in her administration’s New Southbound Policy. The past year was instrumental in fostering Taiwan-India ties and will be remembered for accelerated momentum in bilateral relations. However, most of it has been confined to civil society circles. Even though Taiwan launched its southbound policy in 2016, the potential of Taiwan-India engagement remains underutilized. It is crucial to identify what is obstructing greater momentum
In memory of Diane Baker: one of the last working dance journalists, a true dance aficionado and dear friend. On Friday, through a mutual friend, I received the shocking news that dance critic Diane Baker had passed away suddenly at her apartment in Tianmu, Taipei. The news quickly spread, and messages of concern quickly swarmed in from the dance community in Taiwan and abroad. Her sister Sharon in the US later confirmed that Diane died of a heart attack on Wednesday last week. She was 65. Diane was a dear friend to Taiwan’s dance community. Her frequent appearance at dance performances in
As China pushes the world to avoid official dealings with Taiwan, leaders across the globe are realizing just how dependent they have become on the democratic nation. Taiwan is being courted for its capacity to make leading-edge computer chips. That is mostly down to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest foundry and go-to producer of chips for Apple Inc smartphones, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Taiwan’s role in the world economy largely existed below the radar, until it came to recent prominence as the auto industry suffered shortfalls in chips used for everything from parking sensors to reducing emissions. With automakers
A full year after an outbreak of a novel coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, the Chinese government last week finally relented to international pressure and granted access to a team of scientists from the WHO to investigate the origins of the disease. However, serious questions remain about whether the team would be able to carry out its investigation, free from the meddling hand of the Chinese state: The signs do not bode well. The team was originally due to arrive at the beginning of this month; however, their visas were abruptly canceled while several of its members were already in transit.