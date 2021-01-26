WEF report highlights climate change risk

By Honda Chen 陳鴻達





When most Taiwanese think about the World Economic Forum (WEF), they think about the nation’s ranking in its Global Competitiveness Report. People in other countries pay more attention to the Global Risks Report that the WEF publishes every January.

This year’s report, which was published on Tuesday last week, states that “among the highest likelihood risks of the next ten years are extreme weather, climate action failure and human-led environmental damage,” and that “among the highest impact risks of the next decade, infectious diseases are in the top spot, followed by climate action failure and other environmental risks.”

The report is based on surveys of experts in various industries and from different parts of the world, and this makes it an important reference when assessing future trends.

These results are not very surprising to those who pay attention to this report. Since 2017, the WEF has pointed to extreme weather as the risk with the highest likelihood, and last year it was joined by the climate issue. However, this year it was replaced as the highest impact risk by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENVIRONMENT

Some of the other risks on the list this year are weapons of mass destruction, digital power concentration, digital security and debt crises. Overall, the environment and related issues are the most urgent, and that is also why the WEF issued an article titled “This is now the world’s greatest threat — and it’s not coronavirus” on July 21 last year.

Some might ask if the WEF is turning into an environmental forum, but the answer would be no. The forum is still focused on economic issues, but the view is that economic development must be based on a sound foundation to make sustainable development possible. This means that aside from discussing development trends, it has also become necessary to identify the threats that pose the greatest future threat.

Experts in almost every country now agree that unless environmental risk can be effectively controlled, irreversible environmental destruction would threaten continued economic development, and it is this concern that has turned the WEF almost into an environmental forum.

Outside of Taiwan, the financial industry’s impact on climate risk is the most sensitive. The British government, for example, is demanding that financial institutions boost understanding and assessment of potential asset or collateral losses as a result of extreme weather conditions.

It also suggested that banks check how much of the collateral for loans to houses in areas prone to flooding and estimate the losses they would sustain at different flood levels.

IMPACT ON PROFITS

In addition, if the government were to raise the energy and coal tax as the climate problem continues to worsen, this would affect the income of industries with high carbon emission levels as well as their ability to pay back loans.

This would have an impact on a company’s share value, and in turn raise the operating risks of its lenders.

Apart from this, the EU is planning to introduce a carbon border adjustment tax — a special tax on products from countries that have not implemented a carbon tax or carbon pricing.

In the current situation, that tax would be applied to Taiwanese products. Before long, the EU will announce the targets of the tax and the amount involved.

Honda Chen is an associate research fellow at the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance.

Translated by Perry Svensson