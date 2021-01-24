On the surface, the recall of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taoyuan City councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) is a matter of local significance, representing the expression of public opinion in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), but its importance extends beyond that.
First, Wang was recalled with 81,000 votes in favor of his ouster, more than five times the number he was originally elected with. To have been recalled with such a resounding loss shows just how wide the coalition against him was, irrespective of political hue, and to what degree his cavalier attitude to his responsibilities, coupled with how unlikable he was, made him unpopular among his constituency.
This sends a warning to Taiwanese politicians at all levels of government that they should not continuously prioritize populism over their duty to the electorate, nor should they place their hopes in their “online popularity click-o-meter” and just try to do enough to get by with their job.
Second, it serves as a warning for the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in its consideration of Japanese imports with possible traces of radiation or US pork imports with traces of ractopamine, when ordinary citizens are feeling the pinch of the ever-increasing wealth disparity in this country, while others are trapped in declining non-tech industries.
Her administration needs to show a little humility in trying to solve problems rather than brandishing useless slogans.
For the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party, two opposition parties, Wang’s successful recall serves as an inspiration, showing that just by being in opposition and keeping in touch with ordinary people, while putting aside their own party agendas to join forces, the Taiwanese electorate might well give them the opportunity to challenge the governing DPP.
It also shows how broad the view from the vantage point of opposition can be.
Last, one interesting side effect of this recall is that the one-party state on the other side of the Taiwan Strait is receiving a lesson in how things are done in Taiwan.
Not only does it demonstrate a government of the people and for the people, more importantly, it showcases the effectiveness of Taiwan’s electoral system. It also shows how level-minded and rational the electorate is, and that the Chinese Communist Party is mistaken if it thinks that ratcheting up hostility and references to unification through force will do it any good.
This is perhaps the last, and maybe greatest, contribution that Wang, who earned himself the title of “national city councilor at large,” will make to the development and deepening of democracy in Taiwan.
Hu Wen-chi is a former vice chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee.
Translated by Paul Cooper
