More recall motions loom after Wang vote

By Wang Chou-ming 王洲明





The vote on Saturday last week to recall Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) from his post as Taoyuan city councilor was successful. It was the second recall of a local elected official after former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was voted out on June 6 last year.

There are a few differences between the Han and Wang recalls, and they will have an impact on what happens next.

As Han was a mayor, a by-election had to be called to fill the vacancy after he was removed from office. This meant that it was easier for the opposition in Kaohsiung to mobilize its supporters.

The recall of Wang is not to be followed by a by-election, nor is he to be replaced by the runner-up in the vote in which he was elected. As people in general are less interested in hurting someone else if it does not have a direct positive impact on themselves, mobilization was weak.

Voter turnout in Han’s recall was 42 percent, while only 28 percent of eligible voters turned out in the vote on Wang.

This will likely have four effects:

First, revenge and hatred: Han belongs to the pan-blue camp, Wang to the pan-green. They have set the benchmark as they are the first politicians from each camp to be recalled.

Their recalls are likely to motivate die-hard supporters in both camps, and this could set off a second wave of recall motions, by both camps, aimed at politicians they oppose.

Second, politicians who tend to make off-the-cuff remarks will have to be more careful about what they say. In the past, being elected was a free pass for a politician to say and do whatever they wanted without voters being able to do anything.

Now that the recall threshold has been lowered, voters can initiate a recall process with a high chance of succeeding. Provocative and unpredictable politicians with a strong ideological drive could find themselves the target unless they show self-restraint.

Third, politicians parachuted in at the local level or those with a strong online voice will be in danger. Han was parachuted into Kaohsiung’s mayoral campaign, and Wang has a strong online presence.

Both are the kind of politician who will not rest until they have upset and shocked people, as they try to make themselves heard on the Internet and promote themselves. However, because their grassroots organizations were weak, they lacked the strength to fight off a recall motion and were crushed.

Finally, the local election commissions will become very busy. The next wave of recall motions at local government level is already brewing, and city and county election commissions are stacked with members carefully selected to do as they are told by county commissioners or city mayors.

The question of how to maintain neutrality and conduct recall votes that produce results that are trusted by all will require particular attention. If they fail, Taiwan could experience something similar to former US president Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of last year’s presidential election, which could potentially also lead to violence.

The benchmark target of the second wave of recall motions seems to be Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟).

Because he was parachuted into Taichung from Kaohsiung, his party has little to no grassroots organization in the district. In addition, since a successful recall would require a replacement for Chen, local politicians are eagerly awaiting the by-election that would follow a successful recall vote.

Wang Chou-ming is director of the Anti-Bribery Research Office and convener of the Taichung Election Commission’s Panel of Supervision.

Translated by Perry Svensson