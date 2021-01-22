The vote on Saturday last week to recall Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) from his post as Taoyuan city councilor was successful. It was the second recall of a local elected official after former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was voted out on June 6 last year.
There are a few differences between the Han and Wang recalls, and they will have an impact on what happens next.
As Han was a mayor, a by-election had to be called to fill the vacancy after he was removed from office. This meant that it was easier for the opposition in Kaohsiung to mobilize its supporters.
The recall of Wang is not to be followed by a by-election, nor is he to be replaced by the runner-up in the vote in which he was elected. As people in general are less interested in hurting someone else if it does not have a direct positive impact on themselves, mobilization was weak.
Voter turnout in Han’s recall was 42 percent, while only 28 percent of eligible voters turned out in the vote on Wang.
This will likely have four effects:
First, revenge and hatred: Han belongs to the pan-blue camp, Wang to the pan-green. They have set the benchmark as they are the first politicians from each camp to be recalled.
Their recalls are likely to motivate die-hard supporters in both camps, and this could set off a second wave of recall motions, by both camps, aimed at politicians they oppose.
Second, politicians who tend to make off-the-cuff remarks will have to be more careful about what they say. In the past, being elected was a free pass for a politician to say and do whatever they wanted without voters being able to do anything.
Now that the recall threshold has been lowered, voters can initiate a recall process with a high chance of succeeding. Provocative and unpredictable politicians with a strong ideological drive could find themselves the target unless they show self-restraint.
Third, politicians parachuted in at the local level or those with a strong online voice will be in danger. Han was parachuted into Kaohsiung’s mayoral campaign, and Wang has a strong online presence.
Both are the kind of politician who will not rest until they have upset and shocked people, as they try to make themselves heard on the Internet and promote themselves. However, because their grassroots organizations were weak, they lacked the strength to fight off a recall motion and were crushed.
Finally, the local election commissions will become very busy. The next wave of recall motions at local government level is already brewing, and city and county election commissions are stacked with members carefully selected to do as they are told by county commissioners or city mayors.
The question of how to maintain neutrality and conduct recall votes that produce results that are trusted by all will require particular attention. If they fail, Taiwan could experience something similar to former US president Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of last year’s presidential election, which could potentially also lead to violence.
The benchmark target of the second wave of recall motions seems to be Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟).
Because he was parachuted into Taichung from Kaohsiung, his party has little to no grassroots organization in the district. In addition, since a successful recall would require a replacement for Chen, local politicians are eagerly awaiting the by-election that would follow a successful recall vote.
Wang Chou-ming is director of the Anti-Bribery Research Office and convener of the Taichung Election Commission’s Panel of Supervision.
Translated by Perry Svensson
In November last year, a man struck a woman with a steel bar and killed her outside a hospital in China’s Fujian Province. Later, he justified his actions to the police by saying that he attacked her because she was small and alone, and he was venting his anger after a dispute with a colleague. To the casual observer, it could be seen as another case of an angry man gone mad for a moment, but on closer inspection, it reflects the sad side of a society long brutalized by violent political struggles triggered by crude Leninism and Maoism. Starting
The year 2020 will go down in history. Certainly, if for nothing else, it will be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing impact it has had on the world. All nations have had to deal with it; none escaped. As a virus, COVID-19 has known no bounds. It has no agenda or ideology; it champions no cause. There is no way to bully it, gaslight it or bargain with it. Impervious to any hype, posturing, propaganda or commands, it ignores such and simply attacks. All nations, big or small, are on a level playing field
The US last week took action to remove most of the diplomatic red tape around US-Taiwan relations. While there have been adjustments in State Department “Guidelines on Relations with Taiwan” and other guidance before, no administration has ever so thoroughly dispensed with them. It is a step in the right direction. Of course, when there is a policy of formally recognizing one government (the People’s Republic of China or PRC) and not another (the Republic of China or ROC), officials from the top of government down need a systematic way of operationalizing the distinction. They cannot just make it up as
Like a thunderbolt out of the blue, with only 11 days remaining of US President Donald Trump’s term, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday last week announced that the US Department of State had, effective immediately, lifted all “self-imposed” restrictions on how US diplomats and other government officials engage with their Taiwanese counterparts. Pompeo’s announcement immediately triggered a backlash. Criticisms leveled by former US National Security Council director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia affairs Evan Medeiros, who served in the administration of former US president Barack Obama, were representative of the disapproving reaction. “The administration is over in two weeks…